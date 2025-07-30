(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Google is finally bringing real Qi2 support to its smartphones, starting with the Pixel 10

🧲 A leaked image all but confirms Google’s plans for “Pixelsnap,” its response to Apple’s MagSafe

⚡️ The Qi2 wireless charging standard is supposed to include magnets, but most companies only include faster speeds

🥇 This will be the first Android phone to ship with proper Qi2 support in the United States

📅 Google will announce the Pixel 10 on August 20

We already know that the Pixel 10 series will be announced on August 20 during a Made By Google event in New York, but it seems like we’re still learning new details about the phones. One of the biggest questions we’ve had is whether the devices will get proper Qi2 wireless charging, or if they’ll all be certified “Qi2 Ready.” The answer? The former, at least according to a leaked image.

Sourced from well-known leaker Evan Blass (via X), the image above appears to depict a member of the Pixel 10 family wirelessly charging with a magnetic puck slapped on the back, no case required. Up until now, Android phones in the United States have required special cases for magnetic Qi2 chargers to work, simply because companies would rather use the space inside for other stuff (or make them thin enough to the point there’s no room for magnets). But it looks like that’ll change with the Pixel 10.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Qi2 wireless charging standard is an updated version of the same Qi technology we all use on our phones. The new standard has been around for a few years and supports up to 25W charging, plus magnetic chargers. However, most companies leave the magnets on the cutting room floor and get a special “Qi2 Ready” certification, meaning the charging speed is there but nothing more.

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be the first Android phones in the US to come with proper Qi2 support, which is enticing. That not only means you’ll be able to use magnetic chargers, but you’ll also get to use other magnetic accessories like wallets and tripods.

Google is rumored to offer its own magnetic wireless charger, too. It’s reportedly called “Pixelsnap,” and judging by the picture above, it looks like a larger version of the Pixel Watch’s charger (but not the new one for the Pixel Watch 4).

