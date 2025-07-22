(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Google is gearing up to launch its next round of Pixel phones, and one of them could give the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 a run for its money.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is joining the regular Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL in Google’s 2025 lineup, and rumors suggest it could come with a number of meaningful upgrades compared to last year, In our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we gave kudos to Google for kicking butt with its design, software and AI experience, battery life, and camera quality. This year, it sounds like a lot of those areas will get upgrades.

That’ll be important in the near future, as Samsung stole the show and took the crown as king of foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Between the ultra-thin design, fast performance, 200MP camera, and larger displays, there’s not much to dislike about the phone. But it looks like Google is setting up stiff competition with its Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and with some of the rumored upgrades in tow, it seems like you’d be better of buying the Google phone instead of Samsung.

Let’s break down five of the biggest Pixel 10 Pro Fold rumors that, if they wind up being true, could be enough to skip the Z Fold 7 entirely.

🔋 A much bigger battery

Google is rumored to go big with the battery in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Last year’s 9 Pro Fold had a 4,650mAh cell which proved to be enough to get through a full day, but this year, it’s expected to increase the size to 5,015mAh. That’s a big difference, and it could mean the phone will last far longer than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can. Its 4,400mAh cell proved to be underwhelming in our Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery test, so Google might have Samsung beat when it comes to getting through a full day (and then some).

🌊 Better water and dust resistance

Google could set a new record for foldables with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Rumors suggest it’ll come with an IP68 certification, meaning it’ll be better protected from water and (especially) dust than any other foldable on the market. For context, the Z Fold 7 has an IP48 rating, meaning it’s safe against water splashes but not as safe from dirt and dust. Most candy bar-shaped smartphones come with IP68 ratings, which means for the first time, a folding phone will be just as durable, which is quite exciting.

📸 Improved cameras

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to come with the same camera hardware specs as the 9 Pro Fold. There will likely be a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide, a 10.8MP 5x telephoto, and a couple of 10MP selfie cameras. While the hardware won’t change, Google is rumored to improve the software behind the cameras to enhance their quality. While Samsung may have the 10 Pro Fold’s hardware beat with its 200MP main camera, Google is oftentimes better at processing photos in a more life-like way. We could see Google topple Samsung’s foldable because of that.

📱 A larger cover screen

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to come with very similar screen sizes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The cover display is rumored to grow from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches, while the folding screen will remain 8 inches. That means the only screen-related advantage the Fold 7 could have is an extra tenth of an inch on the cover screen, since it measures 6.5 inches. That means you’ll have just as much room for watching videos, reading books, and multitasking on the go as Samsung’s device.

🤖 Better AI tricks

Google has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence on smartphones for a number of years, and with the Pixel 10 series, we expect the company to introduced even more tricks that competitors won’t have access to. What those features are remains unclear, but if you care about AI, the PIxel 10 Pro Fold might be the one for you. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a selection of solid AI tricks up its sleeve, but with Pixel exclusives like the Screenshots app, Best Take, and Hold For Me, Google’s phones are always a lot smarter and more useful.

Our Pixel 10 Pro Fold hands-on review is coming soon

