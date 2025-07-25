(Credit: Android Headlines)

⌚️ Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 4 has leaked in new renders

🎨 The images showcase the watch’s similar design and fresh colors

⚡️ We also get our first look at Google’s new sideways charging system for the watch

📅 The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be announced on August 20

Google is shaking up the way your Pixel Watch charges. That’s according to a set of leaked renders of the upcoming Pixel Watch 4, courtesy of Android Headlines. In them, we get a glimpse at the watch sitting sideways in a charging cradle, which indicates the watch will have its charging pins on the side instead of the back like previous Pixel Watches. Other renders shared reveal the colors that the watch will ship in.

Android Headlines says the new charging pins on the Pixel Watch 4 (which are on the opposite side of the crown) will enable 25% faster charging than what’s available on the Pixel Watch 3. The positioning of the pins also means your watch will constantly be propped up while you’re charging it, making it easier to glance at the time and battery percentage. The charging cradle will be included in the box, according to AH, but not a wall adapter, like most modern tech products.

In addition, the Pixel Watch 4 colors leaked in a set of images. It looks like the watch itself will be available in black, silver, gold, and Google’s new Moonstone finish, which will also be offered across the Pixel 10 lineup. There will also be new bands for purchase with the Pixel Watch 4, like a Moonstone Active Band and a Limoncello Active Band.

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes as last year. The displays are expected to be brighter compared to the Watch 3, and Google might switch to its own in-house chip to power the whole thing. The Pixel Watch 4 could also get slightly thicker to fit a bigger battery. There’s also rumblings of new health features like breathing disturbance notifications.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel Watch 4 on August 20 during its Made By Google event. That’s also where we’ll see the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.