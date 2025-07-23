(Credit: Android Headlines)

📱 Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold has leaked again

🎨 This time, we’re getting a glimpse at two of the colors it’ll ship in

👀 They’re the same brand-new finishes the Pixel 10 Pro will likely ship in: “Jade” and “Moonstone”

❌ The phone will reportedly not be offered in any other finishes

📅 Google is announcing the entire Pixel 10 family on August 20

Google is announcing a new folding phone next month, and today, we got our first look at the two colors it’ll ship in. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has popped up in a couple of new renders, courtesy of Android Headlines. In them, we see the back of the device propped open slightly, revealing the finishes that Google has selected for this generation: “Jade” and “Moonstone.”

If those names ring a bell, it’s because they’re the same colors the Pixel 10 Pro will also come in. Jade is a soft, pistachio-like green with bronze/gold accents along the aluminum rails and camera visor. Meanwhile, Moonstone has a slate blue appearance that’s darker and looks sort of like nighttime fog.

The colors look good in the renders that Android Headlines shared, but for those who want something more neutral, you’re out of luck. AH says these are the only finishes you’ll be able to buy a Pixel 10 Pro Fold in. Google pulled a similar stunt last year by only shipping the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Obsidian (dark gray) and Porcelain (silver/white), but at least they were more accessible finishes. While the new colors are a lot more eye-catching, they don’t reach the same middle-ground as more traditional finishes.

Perhaps the upgrades Google reportedly has planned for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will make the new colors less of a big deal for customers. The company is rumored to include a larger 6.4-inch cover display, a huge 5,015mAh battery, a Tensor G5 processor, and IP68 certification. It could seriously give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a run for its money when it drops.

Google is expected to announce the phone alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 family on August 20.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.