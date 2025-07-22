📱 Google’s colors lineup for the Pixel 10 Pro just leaked

4️⃣ The images show off four different finishes that the device will come in

🎨 Two new shades are on full display: “Jade” and “Moonstone”

👀 The colors look like toned-down versions of what we’ll get on the Pixel 10

📅 Google is scheduled to announce the Pixel 10 series on August 20

Google may have scheduled its Pixel 10 Pro unveiling a bit early to get ahead of leaks, but we’re still seeing a ton of renders we shouldn’t see just yet ahead of its August 20 launch event. A new set of renders courtesy of Android Headlines reveals the colors that Google has chosen for its higher-end smartphone this year, and they look similar to the Pixel 10 colors, except a bit toned down.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

The new colors that Google is going with this year include “Jade” and “Moonstone,” the latter of which was used in the company’s teaser video for the Pixel 10 Pro. Jade is a faded, pastachio-like green hue that’s paired with bronze/gold accents along the sides and on the camera visor. Meanwhile, Moonstone has a blue/gray hue that sort of looks like nighttime fog. Both colors are essentially toned-down counterparts to Indigo and Limoncello on the Pixel 10.

The other two colors, Obsidian and Porcelain, we’ve seen numerous times before. It doesn’t look like Google will be changing them at all this year, so if you want to stand out with your Pixel 10 Pro, you’ll want either Jade or Moonstone.

Other than new colors, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to come with the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch display sizes as last year. Under the hood, there will reportedly be an upgraded 3-nanometer Tensor G5 processor, a new modem, and Android 16. It’s unclear how big the batteries could be and whether any meaningful camera improvements will be included. At least for the Pixel 10, Google is expected to reduce the quality of the main lens and add an extra telephoto camera to the back.

We’ll have more Pixel 10 coverage leading up to Google’s event next month. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.