(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is reportedly slimming down the Galaxy S26 Ultra

📐 A new rumor says it could be 7-8mm thick

🔋 The battery could wind up remaining the same size

⚙️ It’ll also reportedly come with a 6.9-inch display, an upgraded 200MP camera, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2

📅 Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 Ultra in early 2026

Samsung’s next flagship phone is already hitting the rumor mill hard, and a new leak claims to shed early light on what the Galaxy S26 Ultra specs could include. Right now, it seems like the phone could be thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, all while keeping the same battery size.

PhoneArt (a.k.a. @IceUniverse on X) shared a new post detailing some of the rumored specs of the S26 Ultra, and one of the latest is its thickness. According to the post, the phone will be in the 7.Xmm range (somewhere between 7-8mm), which will make it thinner than the 8.2mm S25 Ultra. The device will also reportedly be a bit taller and wider than this year’s Ultra.

By trimming the thickness of the device, Samsung will reportedly maintain the same 5,000mAh battery as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Other rumors suggest it could grow to 5,500mAh, potentially using silicone carbon-based battery technology to make it happen. As of now, it’s unclear how big the battery could be, but at least it doesn’t seem like it’ll shrink.

(Credit: PhoneArt on X / Samsung)

Other potential specs for the Galaxy S26 Ultra include a 6.9-inch display with a new third-generation anti-reflective glass, helping to reduce even more glare and reflections. Samsung could also remove the digitizer for the S Pen and use some alternative method to make it work (while keeping it around, unlike on the Galaxy Z Fold 7).

PhoneArt repeats the same rumor we heard about the 200MP camera getting a wider aperture, while also mentioning the potential for a new 3x telephoto sensor and larger aperture for the 5x sensor. 60W charging could also be included, alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 and One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. Oh, and Samsung could finally cave and bring Qi2 magnets to the phone, but so far, that seems like a pipe dream.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to land sometime in early 2026, alongside the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, Country Central, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.