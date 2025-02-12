(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔋 Samsung could start using new battery technology with the Galaxy S26

📈 It would help the company increase battery capacity across the board without making the phones thicker

📱 The technology is already being used in phones like the OnePlus 13

🪫 Samsung is reportedly concerned about the tech’s longevity, hence why it wasn’t included in the S25

Samsung might give the Galaxy S26 series a huge battery boost. After opting not to increase the capacity of the batteries in the Galaxy S25 lineup compared to the S24, the company might switch to a new battery technology that will allow for larger batteries in the same footprint. It’s the approach OnePlus took with the OnePlus 13 to boost its battery from 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh, all while keeping the phone thin and light.

Silicon-carbon batteries, as they’re called, are a lot more dense than traditional lithium batteries. This allows for larger battery capacities in the same overall size as smaller lithium batteries. That means the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with 6,000mAh-7,000mAh batteries, depending on what Samsung is able to achieve. FN News reports that Samsung is looking deeply into using this technology for its next flagships, which is a promising sign given how disappointing it was to find the S25 series stick with the same batteries as last year.

Samsung chose not to include silicone-carbon batteries in the S25 due to technical reasons, according to the report. The company isn’t sure how well the batteries will hold up over time before losing capacity, so it wants to make sure they’re up to par with current lithium batteries before taking a gamble. When I tested the OnePlus 13, I found its battery life to be some of the best I’ve ever gotten from an Android phone, so the S26 series could provide the same experience, at least in the short term.

The Galaxy S26 could also get faster charging as a result of the new tech, although that remains largely unclear. Samsung has been comfortable sticking with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, and there’s little evidence to suggest the S26 will get much faster than that.

Other Galaxy S26 rumors include an under-display selfie camera, a transition back to Exynos processors (at least overseas), and other general upgrades like better cameras and performance. We’re officially less than a year away from when we can expect the Galaxy S26 release date, so keep it locked to The Shortcut for more details to come.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.