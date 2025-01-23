(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung has cooked up quite a pair of smartphones with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. Both devices offer top-of-the-line specs, including the shiny new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and premium designs that we’re used to seeing from the company. They’re the perfect entry point to the S25 series, especially for those who might not need all the bells and whistles we discovered in our Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on review.

If you’re planning on buying an S25 or S25 Plus, you’ll have to decide which color to get, and that can be a bit of a challenge. This year, the company leaned into colors that are pretty saturated, while aesthetically giving a sort of pastel vibe. It’s a unique palette, and there’s a little something for everyone. Compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra colors, these are a lot more vibrant.

Here’s a breakdown of all seven Galaxy S25 colors to help you pick the right one before plunking down $800+ on a new phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 colors list

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Navy

This is by far my favorite Galaxy S25 color. When I went hands-on with the phone ahead of its launch, I was immediately drawn to how bold this shade of navy is. In certain lighting, the phone looks like it got its color straight from the deep blue sea, which plays nicely with nautical guys like myself. It’s not dark enough where it looks gray or black, and it’s shiny enough to catch your eye from a mile away.

If I bought this phone, I’d be very hesitant about putting it in case. That’s how good-looking it is.

Galaxy S25 in Navy

Galaxy S25 Plus in Navy

Mint

If you want something fresh that’ll play nicely into the upcoming spring season, the Mint Galaxy S25 is a nice choice. This colorway feels a lot like the Mint Pixel 8 that I wrote about last year, with a light green paint job accented by subtle minty tones that aren’t offensively green. Instead, it’s a pleasant shade of green that can go with anything. I dig it.

Galaxy S25 in Mint

Galaxy S25 Plus in Mint

Icy Blue

Keeping with the cool theme is Icy Blue, which is a much more subdued take on a blue phone than the Navy Galaxy S25 is. It’s the type of blue you get if you want a blue phone but don’t want to go too crazy with it. The shade reminds me of the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro, but a bit less saturated. It’s gentle on the eyes and easy to enjoy looking at.

Galaxy S25 in Icy Blue

Galaxy S25 Plus in Icy Blue

Silver Shadow

What’s likely the most generic and safest color option in Samsung’s lineup, the Silver Shadow Galaxy S25 offers you a basic silver color that’s not bold enough to disrupt your everyday fit but not boring enough to feel bland. It’s a good middle ground and a solid default choice if none of the other, more vibrant colors appeal to you.

Galaxy S25 in Silver Shadow

Galaxy S25 Plus in Silver Shadow

Blueblack (Samsung.com exclusive)

The third blue color in Samsng’s Galaxy S25 color lineup is an online exclusive called Blueblack. Unlike Navy, Blueblack takes things to a much deeper level, leaning into a dark night sky/deep-sea diving black color that has blue accents in certain lighting. It’s sort of like the Midnight MacBook Air, but a bit darker. I like the look a lot since it’s less boring than a regular black phone.

Galaxy S25 in Blueblack

Galaxy S25 Plus in Blueblack

(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Coralred (Samsung.com exclusive)

The most vibrant color in Samsung’s lineup is by far Coralred. It’s impossible to miss when all of the Galaxy S25 colors are sitting next to each other with its burnt-orange, summer sun vibe and warm hues. In person, the phone comes off a bit more red than what the renders online would allude to, but boy does it look good regardless. I love this color and how committed Samsung was to shipping something so bold.

Galaxy S25 in Coralred

Galaxy S25 Plus in Coralred

Pinkgold (Samsung.com exclusive)

For those who want something flashy but less bold than Coralred, the Pinkgold Galaxy S25 is a great choice. It’s the same color that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also available in, with a pink champagne aesthetic that’s not quite rose gold but close to it. It’s one of those colors you’d want to show off as often as you can since it can pair with almost any outfit.

Galaxy S25 in Pinkgold

Galaxy S25 Plus in Pinkgold

Which Galaxy S25 color would you pick?

With so many different options, I’m curious: which color is your favorite on the list? Let me know in the comments, I’m curious to hear what you think.

