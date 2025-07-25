(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 The Galaxy S26 Ultra is already making its way into the rumor mill

⚡️ New leaks suggest Samsung’s upcoming device will come with faster charging

📸 The 200MP rear camera could also see an important upgrade

📅 The S26 Ultra is expected to arrive in early 2026

Samsung just launched the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 today, but sights are already being set on next year’s devices, with fresh Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks emerging this week. According to what we’ve seen, it sounds like the phone could get some meaningful upgrades in two different areas: the camera and charging.

Known leaker Ice Universe shared a post to X, claiming that the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera would get a wider aperture. Specifically, the 200MP main camera will have a wider aperture than it has on previous phones, including the S25 Ultra and Z Fold 7. How wide the aperture will get is up in the air, but Ice Universe says it’ll get wider nonetheless. This will help with light intake, increasing shutter speed, and helping your photos look better more consistently during the day.

Ice Universe also shared a post about the S26 Ultra’s charging performance. According to the leaker, Samsung will increase the wired charging speed of the device to something beyond 45W. Again, exact figures aren’t given, but speeds faster than 45W certainly sound intriguing. With smartphones like the OnePlus 13 shipping with far faster charging than most smartphones, it’ll be nice to see Samsung catch up with better performance for its flagship device.

Another sketchier leak from this week comes from @chunvn8888 on X, who says the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with a larger 5,500mAh battery and 65W charging. The leaker also says the phone will come with a slimmer design than the S25 Ultra and support Qi2.2 wireless charging, which means 25W and (potentially) magnets in the back. This source doesn’t have a track record quite like Ice Universe when it comes to leaks, so take this information with a grain of salt.

We still have a while to go before Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Like the S25 and S24 series, we don’t expect the S26 lineup to be unveiled until early 2026, potentially in January or February. Until then, we’ll be keeping a close eye on future Galaxy S26 rumors.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, Country Central, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.