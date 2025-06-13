🇺🇸 Nothing is officially launching its first flagship phone in the United States

Nothing is officially releasing its next phone in the United States, according to TechCrunch. The Phone 3, which is said to be the company’s first true flagship smartphone, will be sold in the US after every other Nothing phone was sold in the region through a “beta” program. What’s more, the device will have proper network support for AT&T and T-Mobile, including 4G and 5G.

It’s a big step for Nothing as it further expands its footprint in the United States. It’ll also compete directly with phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Google Pixel 10, which is expected to ship later this summer.

“We have always said we are building for the long term, and now we’re ready to take that next step in the U.S.,” Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and founder, said in a statement. “Phone (3) is not just another launch. It is a signal of where we are as a company. The smartphone market in the U.S. is dominated by two players, but a lot of people are hungry for something different.

“We have already seen strong conversion rates from users switching to Nothing, and with Phone (3), we are going after that opportunity in a much more focused way. This is the right product, and the right moment, to start scaling in North America.”

The Phone 2 was Nothing’s last higher-end device. Priced at $499, the phone came with a solid list of specs and the company’s signature Glyph-equipped design. The cameras, speakers, and carrier support weren’t ideal, but for the money, it aced a lot of fundamentals and gave you something unique than the Galaxies and Pixels of the world.

This time around, Nothing is intentionally making a flagship phone with a flagship price of “around £800” (~$1,000) to boot. It’ll use premium materials and lean heavily into AI for the software experience, according to rumors, and ship with the latest specs like the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The camera system could also consist of a triple-sensor system with a main shooter, an ultra-wide, and a periscope telephoto lens.

The Phone 3 will be sold through Nothing’s website and on Amazon in the United States. In Canada, Nothing will partner with Best Buy for sales. In addition, Nothing’s first pair of over-ear headphones will also launch in the United States and Canada.

Nothing says the Phone 3 will be unveiled on July 1 at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.