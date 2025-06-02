(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Google is reportedly launching the Pixel 10 series on August 13

📣 A new rumor says that a Made By Google event will be hosted that day to reveal the phones

📅 The devices could be shown off early to select press and Pixel Superfans later this month

👀 We’re expecting four Pixel 10 phones and the Pixel Watch 4 at the event

It looks like The Shortcut team could be making its way back to Mountain View, California - the Google Pixel 10 is coming in August.

Google is set to announce the Pixel 10 series during a Made By Google event on August 13, according to reports from both Android Headlines and leaker @MysteryLupin on X. That aligns with when we’ve been expecting the phones to debut. It’s also the same date we saw the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro announcement last year.

The event is expected to showcase four new Pixel phones: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All four phones are rumored to ship with similar designs with large camera bumps on the back, while the regular Pixel 10 will gain a third camera on the back. The new Tensor G5 will make its way into each of the phones with better performance and efficiency, while a new modem will better handle wireless connections.

The phones could also come with different starting prices, with the Pixel 10 Pro XL increasing in price by dropping the base 128GB model.

The event will also likely serve as the place we see the Pixel Watch 4. From what we’ve heard, the watch will be a bit thicker than the Pixel Watch 3 with a bigger battery, a couple of new buttons, and support for Gemini. We expect the watch to ship in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes as last year’s model and have the same band support.

Beyond that, it’s unclear what else Google could have to show off, but we might get an idea of it later this month. The company is hosting “Pixel Penthouse” on June 25 where select press, retail partners, and Pixel Superfans will get hands-on access to “pre-release Pixel devices and features.” That could be the first time the company shows off the Pixel 10 lineup, but we don’t know for sure. Obviously, we’ll be keeping our ears close to the ground.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.