(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Google is expected to drop its next flagship Pixel phones soon, but it sounds like the price could be going up for at least one of them. The Pixel 10 Pro XL could be going up by $100 this year, according to Android Headlines. That means the device would start at $1,199 instead of $1,099. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could cost less than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and gradually go down in price over the next few years.

The report mentions that Google’s method of increasing the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s price will be similar to how Apple increased the iPhone 15 Pro Max price in 2023. The company will reportedly eliminate the 128GB model for the Pro XL, forcing you to get 256GB of storage by default and pay a little extra. While a price increase is never fun, at least you’ll get more storage than if Google simply increased the price for the phone across the board.

Android Headlines says the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will start at the same $799 and $999 as the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, which implies the 128GB storage option will still be available for those phones.

As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it seems that Google will be adjusting its price as well - except it’s going to dip.

According to the report, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could cost $1,600, a $200 discount compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That would make it the same price as the OnePlus Open, and it would undercut Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 which is expected to retain a ~$1,900 price tag for another year. Over time, Android Headlines says the price for a Google Pixel foldable will go even further, reaching $1,500 by 2028. It’s a promising sign that foldables are maturing enough for companies to start regularly slashing prices.

In addition, the report mentions that the Pixel A-series line will remain $499 for the foreseeable future, at least according to mysterious sources.

Google is expected to release the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro sometime this August or September, much like it did last year with the Pixel 9. The phones are expected to come with similar designs, upgraded Tensor processors, new modems, and better camera quality.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.