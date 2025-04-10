Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will come in two versions: without Mario Kart World (left) and with the game (right) (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📆 Nintendo still needs to set a new date for Switch 2 pre-orders

📰 But new info: a fresh US retailer launched a pre-order console page

🏬 Sam’s Club is the fifth major online store in the US that’ll take reservations

💰 So far, every American store is sticking to the Switch 2 price of $449

📧 The Shortcut subscribers will get the first pre-order links for US stores

There’s one more online store in the US where you’ll soon be able to get the Nintendo Switch 2 for pre-order, increasing your chances of finding the new console in stock.

Sam’s Club now has a dedicated pre-order page (links below) for the new video game system and the bundle for Mario Kart World. The Shortcut discovered the link (it’s not findable via Sam’s Club search) and previously brought you news about Switch 2 pre-order links from Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and Target.

When is the launch time? Sam’s Club has a pattern of launching various hard-to-find-in-stock consoles, from PS5 and PS5 30th Anniversary, on weekdays between 12am and 1:05am ET. That’s when its new deals go live anyway, and we may see the Switch 2 pre-order launch then, too. We just have to figure out which date.

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Switch 2 pre-orders from these US stores

Officially, the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date hasn’t been revealed, but The Shortcut and Matt Swider on X are constantly tracking the new console. Employees at US stores were told to prepare for an April 2 pre-order date early on (in late January), according to my retail sources. However, Nintendo had other plans by the time its Direct presentation was filmed.

Here are links to each Switch 2 US retailer, including Sam’s Club now:

Nintendo revealed that US pre-orders would begin on April 9, let reporters soak up time with the console to write glowing Switch 2 hands-on review content, and delayed the rollout the very next day. The reason for the sudden delay? US tariffs took effect, according to Nintendo. Luckily, the Switch 2 release date is still set for June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are likely to see out in the US (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Switch 2 pre-order price remains the same

Even better news for gamers: while Nintendo of America hasn’t picked a new pre-order date, the console is unlikely to increase in price due to the now-paused US tariffs. Everyone, including Sam’s Club, has listed the console at $449.99 and the Mario Kart World bundle at $499. I recommend the latter configuration; it’ll save you $30.

Switch 2 launch games are a different story, as Nintendo is pricing Mario Kart World at $80, with Donkey Kong Banaza launching on July 17 for $70. Even Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which is basically an interactive instruction manual for the console with mini-games, will cost you $10. Video game manufacturers tend to make up any losses on console sales with video game profits – and this seems more accurate than ever for the Switch 2.

We’ll have more updates about Switch 2 pre-orders, as The Shortcut continues to track the console around the clock. Given the fact that US tariffs have been paused, reservations for the console could happen at any time.

Matt Swider is the Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack.