(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🥽 Samsung and Google’s first Android XR headset could arrive later this year

📅 A new report says the headset will start shipping in October

🍎 It’ll be the first serious Android-powered competitor to the Apple Vision Pro

🤖 Early demos of Android XR reveal its AI and AR chops

Samsung and Google are releasing the first Android XR headset later this year. That’s according to a report from Korean publication Newspim, which claims the headset could be unveiled sometime in September before shipping in October. The headset will be the first true Apple Vision Pro competitor, complete with a similar design and objective.

Newspim also reports that Samsung could tease the headset during its Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch event, which is expected to occur sometime in July. A formal introduction to the headset will occur on September 29 in South Korea, says Newspim, and it’ll take until October 13 for it to launch.

We got to see the headset, known as Project Moohan, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The headset looks a lot like the Vision Pro with a glass visor, a large head strap, padding for your face, and a very similar aesthetic. The biggest difference will be the Android XR software, which will lean into augmented reality and Gemini AI for the experience. The Vision Pro has begun toying around more with AR, especially with visionOS 26, but Apple Intelligence is far from as advanced as Google Gemini.

Demos of the Android XR software at Google I/O 2025 showcased a lot of potential, with live translations, turn-by-turn directions, location identification, and more. It’s unclear what the Project Moohan headset will primarily focus on, but it’s fair to say it’ll be a mix of the features we’ve heard about plus others that’ll help it compete with Apple’s $3,500 “spatial computer.”

It’s unclear how much Samsung’s headset will cost or when its official launch is scheduled in the United States, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.