Meta might be preparing a brand new partnership for its smart glasses that bring some different styles to the party.

Both the official Oakley and Meta social media channels have teased the partnership ahead of a full reveal on June 20, so it doesn't seem like it'll be long before you can get your hands on them.

Oakley's Instagram channel also called it "the next evolution", while Ray-Ban simply replied with the eyes emoji. Something is definitely afoot.

The move to partner with Oakley opens up the appeal of Meta's glasses to arguably a more rugged audience, given the tendency for Oakley glasses to go well with sports activities, such as golf or cycling.

According to documents seen by CNBC, this is the case, and the Oakley glasses will be targeted at athletes and active users who record themselves skiing, cycling and otherwise.

It is rumoured the Oakley versions will be more weather resistant than their Ray-Ban counterparts, owing to their more durable nature. As for price, the rumor is the Oakley Meta glasses will cost around $360, according to CNBC.

Apart from the increased weather resistance, we can suppose this is a simple frame 'upgrade' as it were. In that case, the internal tech of the glasses won't change much from the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, so you'll have the same camera lenses in the frame and speakers in the stems, while also being able to link them with the Meta app for AI assistant control and general use.

You can also take 12MP photos with the built-in camera on the glasses, as well as make calls and listen to music, and record 1080p portrait video for social sharing.

There are also concurrent reports that Meta entered into another agreement with EssilorLuxottica to bring the Prada name to more hardware, after Luxottica renewed a 10-year licensing agreement to bring Prada and associated subbrands to more hardware.

