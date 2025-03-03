Samsung Project Moohan’s second public appearance – it’s still off and a hands-off only experience (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🥽 I got up close with Samsung’s Project Moohan headset at MWC 2025

🍎 Meant to rival the Apple Vision Pro, it’s the first Android XR device

🤖 It’s compatible with the Google Play Store and Gemini AI

📅 The Project Moohan release date is still on track for later this year

💰 But there’s no pricing information or specs

➡️ Check out all of our MWC 2025 coverage from Barcelona

Apple isn’t at MWC 2025, but I had to do a double take when I saw the Samsung Project Moohan at the Galaxy AI-adorned booth at the Barcelona mobile event. It looks a lot like the year-old Apple Vision Pro headset – right in Samsung’s booth.

But this is actually the first Android XR device and it’s making a second public appearance following its debut at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch event. Samsung is also showing off the forthcoming Galaxy S25 Edge here too.

Like the Apple Vision Pro, the headset looks like a pair of ski goggles (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Up close with Project Moohan

We still haven’t gotten hands-on time with Project Moohan – it’s still off and sitting on a pedestal at the Samsung booth. But the good news is that we got closer and crisper photos of the headset from all angles. So far, only MKBHD has demoed the device.

This is what you’ll be looking through when it launches later this year (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Samsung hasn’t revealed the Project Moohan specs or price, but we do know that the XR headset is supposed to launch later this year. We’re hopeful that it’ll cost way less than the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, which is technically impressive but not selling well.

The fabric seal looks like a Vision Pro, too (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Project Moohan differs from Apple’s visionOS 2.4 headset in that it runs Android XR, supports Google Play Store apps and takes advantage of Gemini AI. So far, in our tests, Gemini AI is further along than Apple Intelligence, so Google’s headset should be an impressive selling point for consumers who want a mixed reality experience.

Project Moohan specs are still a big mystery, but it runs Android XR and uses Gemini AI (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Maybe by the time Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are ready to launch (the Galaxy Z Fold 6 review and Z Flip 6 review will be a year old in July) we’ll get a hands-on and more details about Project Moohan. Stay tuned for updates.