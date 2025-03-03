Up close with Samsung Project Moohan, the Android XR headset that'll rival Apple Vision Pro
Samsung isn't sharing Project Moohan specs at MWC 2025, but the headset did make a second appearance this week
🥽 I got up close with Samsung’s Project Moohan headset at MWC 2025
🍎 Meant to rival the Apple Vision Pro, it’s the first Android XR device
🤖 It’s compatible with the Google Play Store and Gemini AI
📅 The Project Moohan release date is still on track for later this year
💰 But there’s no pricing information or specs
Apple isn’t at MWC 2025, but I had to do a double take when I saw the Samsung Project Moohan at the Galaxy AI-adorned booth at the Barcelona mobile event. It looks a lot like the year-old Apple Vision Pro headset – right in Samsung’s booth.
But this is actually the first Android XR device and it’s making a second public appearance following its debut at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch event. Samsung is also showing off the forthcoming Galaxy S25 Edge here too.
Up close with Project Moohan
We still haven’t gotten hands-on time with Project Moohan – it’s still off and sitting on a pedestal at the Samsung booth. But the good news is that we got closer and crisper photos of the headset from all angles. So far, only MKBHD has demoed the device.
Samsung hasn’t revealed the Project Moohan specs or price, but we do know that the XR headset is supposed to launch later this year. We’re hopeful that it’ll cost way less than the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, which is technically impressive but not selling well.
Project Moohan differs from Apple’s visionOS 2.4 headset in that it runs Android XR, supports Google Play Store apps and takes advantage of Gemini AI. So far, in our tests, Gemini AI is further along than Apple Intelligence, so Google’s headset should be an impressive selling point for consumers who want a mixed reality experience.
Maybe by the time Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are ready to launch (the Galaxy Z Fold 6 review and Z Flip 6 review will be a year old in July) we’ll get a hands-on and more details about Project Moohan. Stay tuned for updates.