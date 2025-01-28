(Credit: Marques Brownlee)

With reports of Apple Vision Pro production being halted, it may seem surprising that Samsung is entering the VR/AR market with its own headset, dubbed Project Mohan.

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, AKA MKBHD, has an exclusive hands-on (or eyes-on) with Samsung’s new headset, and its shaping up to be an impressive alternative to Apple’s $3,499 device.

The similarities to the Apple Vision Pro are obvious. Not only does Samsung’s headset look like Apple’s, but it also includes a tethered battery. However, unlike with the Vision Pro, you can remove the USB-C cable from the battery pack and use it with other chargers, which is nice.

The biggest change is the addition of an attachable eye shield if you want to block out more light and, of course, the Android XR operating system. Brownlee calls Samsung’s headset, which is being developed in collaboration with Google, “the [Google] Pixel of headsets” and says that it’s the software, not the hardware, that takes center stage.

One neat feature from Project Moohan is the ability to have the headset’s lenses align to your eyes automatically, simply by holding down a button. It makes the headset a lot more shareable and Brownlee says the Android XR interface is easy to navigate and use.

Another benefit of Samsung’s headset over Apple’s is that all Google Play store apps will work on the device and it supports Gemini AI. All Phone apps and tablets apps are compatible, but Brownlee said it was Gemini AI that impressed him most.

You can ask Gemini about what’s in front of you, like translate a sign or tell you about what you’re looking at. Gemini can also navigate the UI for you, such as moving around the windows and close applications. A circle to search feature is also available, allowing to circle something in real life and Google will then search for it.

Ultimately, then, it seems like Android XR is the real highlight here, and should allow for more manufacturers to create high-end and low-end headsets, similar to how Android powers the vast majority of smartphones.

It’s unlikely that people will rush out to buy Samsung’s headset though, as it will face many of the same challenges as Apple Vision Pro and other VR headsets. The price will be a determining factor, and hopefully it’s considerably cheaper than the $3,499 Vision Pro.

