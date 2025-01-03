✋ Apple has reportedly halted Apple Vision Pro production

📉 A lack of demand has led to surplus stock

🤔 Apple hasn’t dismantled its production lines, which means it could ramp up manufacturing if demand changes

😓 However, the Vision Pro hasn’t captured the market like Apple will have hoped

The Apple Vision Pro was always an ambitious gamble, especially as it cost $3,500 and VR headsets still haven’t been adopted by the mainstream market. And according to the latest reports, it seems like Apple has found that out the hard way.

Even though the Apple Vision Pro is now available in Europe and Asia, it hasn’t changed the headset’s fortunes. Sales seemingly stagnated after launch, and releasing in more markets failed to change that.

This lack of demand has reportedly led Apple to ending production of its mixed reality headset (thanks, MacRumors), as it has now accrued enough stock to cover the lifecycle of the Apple Vision Pro based on current sales, at least. Production lines have not been dismantled, which means if there is a miraculous spike in demand for the Vision Pro, Apple could quickly produce more units.

Apple initially hoped to sell one million units of its Vision Pro headset during its first year on sale. However, that internal target was soon halved, and has seemingly been revised down further.

The device was quickly determined to be an early-adopter product, aimed at those who want to experience cutting-edge technology that isn’t without its problems. We felt the same in our Apple Vision Pro review, where we said the Apple Vision Pro was “ideal for developers and early adopters who want to spend big on a window into the future, yet a luxury purchase for the average consumer.”

The Apple Vision Pro will soon have competition (if it needs it) from Samsung and Google. The two companies have teamed up to create a headset and operating system, which should provide an alternative to the Vision Pro.

Up next: An Apple doorbell camera with Face ID is reportedly on the way

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.