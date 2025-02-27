(Credit: Android Headlines)

📱 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 just leaked again

👀 A fresh set of renders reveals a design we’ve definitely seen before

📐 The Z Flip 7 will get slightly bigger screens and remain as thick as ever

🤷 It’ll be another boring upgrade from Samsung in 2025

☀️ We expect the Z Flip 5 to come out sometime this summer

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next folding phones later this year, but with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, it doesn’t seem like there will be much to look forward to from a design perspective.

New CAD-based renders have leaked courtesy of Android Headlines, and they reveal a Z Flip 7 that looks a whole lot like the Z Flip 6 from last year, which looked like the Z Flip 5 from 2023. It seems like a minor, borderline boring upgrade over last year, similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S25 series. Granted, there are some differences between the Z Flip 7 and Flip 6’s design, but nothing worth writing home about.

The differences lie in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 display size. The phone is rumored to ship with a slightly larger 6.8-inch folding screen, up from 6.7 inches on the Z Flip 6. Meanwhile, the cover screen is rumored to grow to 3.6 inches, up from 3.4 inches. These differences aren’t huge, but at least you’ll get some extra screen real estate for content consumption. The displays will still be dwarfed by the 6.9-inch and 4-inch panels on the Motorola Razr+, however.

The phone’s dimensions will grow to 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm, up from 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm on the Flip 6. That means the Galaxy Z Flip will be slightly taller and wider this year, but the thickness won’t be going down. That’s despite other foldables getting thinner and thinner each year, most notably the Oppo Find N5 which is one of the thinnest phones in the world.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will look nearly the same as last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to get big changes. The phone’s displays will reportedly grow this year, while the thickness is expected to go down. Samsung seems interested in investing more time and energy in the Fold series in order to keep up with heightened competition (looking at you, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold).

The Z Flip 7 will instead focus on incremental improvements, like upgrading the processor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite and shipping the phone with Android 16. Samsung still sells the most popular clamshell folding phone in the United States, so it doesn’t seem to be in a rush to fix something that isn’t broken. That being said, it would be nice to see more design improvements, but I guess there’s always next year.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 are expected to ship this summer, much like past foldables from Samsung. That could mean a launch event in July or August, but right now, that remains a mystery.

