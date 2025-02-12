🧑‍💻 Google I/O 2025 has been confirmed through a clever puzzle

📅 The developer conference is scheduled for May 20-21

🤖 We expect to hear a lot about Google’s AI and Android 16 at the show

📍 The conference is being held at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA

Google has confirmed that its next developer conference is scheduled for May 20-21. Google I/O 2025 was revealed through an online puzzle that eager I/O applicants solved in a matter of minutes. The dates line up with when I/O is generally held, although a bit further into May and closer than usual to Apple’s WWDC conference. And we expect Google to go full-on AI mode during the show, as well as confirm more details about Android 16.

🤖 What to expect at I/O 2025

Google takes time during the I/O keynote to talk to developers and reporters on its advancements in software, technologies, and other future-facing endeavors. It’s rarely a place to learn about new products like Pixel phones, although we’ve seen Pixel devices get announced toward the end of the show. (For the record, that likely isn’t happening this year with the early release schedule for the Pixel 9a.)

At I/O 2025, we expect to hear a lot about AI. Google’s consumer-facing solutions like Gemini are starting to pick up steam, as well as smaller features like Circle to Search and all the various writing and photo editing tools in Android. We expect to hear about updates that’ll ship sooner than later, as well as future-forward technologies that could be a few year’s down the line.

We’ll also likely hear about new models that Google has been working on. Last year, we got our first look at the company’s Project Astra AI assistant, the Veo video generator, Imagen 3, and Lyria for music generation, and more. We also saw Google Search get a huge AI overhaul, and considering it got off to such a rocky start, there’s a good chance we’ll get some updates on what Google is doing to improve the experience.

I/O will also showcase Android 16, which will come out by the end of the first half of 2025. Google will more than likely take time to go over its new features and others that have yet to appear in beta. The new version of Android will improve the experience for foldable phones, taking photos at night, using AI features, and more.

There are also likely some surprises in store for the I/O keynote that we don’t know about yet. There could be more information on Android XR, Google and Samsung’s mixed reality platform, mystery Pixel products, or wild tech demos that will question whether Google has people visiting from the future and bringing their technology with them (alla Project Starline).

📅 When is Google I/O 2025?

Google I/O 2025 takes place May 20-21. The keynote will be held at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on May 20. The event is being hosted at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA. There will be both virtual conferences to attend as well as an in-person portion for developers, the media, and other interested parties.

The Shortcut will be covering I/O and all the news leading up to it, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.