📱 The Pixel 9a has leaked yet again, and it looks like what the rumors have said

📸 On the back, there is no camera bar - just a pill-shaped cutout

💔 This means Google will be breaking tradition from previous Pixel phones

🌈 The phone could come in four different colors

📅 It’s rumored to launch on March 26

Google can’t escape the Pixel 9a leaks, and the latest one reveals the complete design of the phone. Android Headlines has published official-looking renders of the mid-range Pixel in its four rumored colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Iris. The most jarring thing about them? There’s no camera bar, just as we’ve been expecting.

No camera bar on the Pixel 9a

It’s a bit weird to see a Pixel phone without a huge bar stretched across the back housing the camera sensors, but that seems to be what we’re getting with the Pixel 9a. It’ll be the first Pixel since the Pixel 6 series in 2021 to ship without a camera bar; instead, there will be a pill-shaped cutout housing the 48MP main camera and 13MP ultra-wide. Android Headlines says the cutout sits flush with the rest of the phone, so it’ll at least be an easy phone to use while resting on a table.

The sides appear to have a matte aluminum finish, while the back glass seems to be slightly curved along the sides for a more comfortable feel. The corners remain curvy, and the LED flash is separated from the main camera cutout. Overall, it’s a relatively boring design, but at least the colors are fun.

The report also says the phone will be roughly the same size as the Pixel 8a from last year, but it’ll grow slightly to fit a larger 5,100mAh battery. Combined with the Tensor G4 chip, the phone should have pretty decent endurance. That battery is technically bigger than the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL 5,060mAh battery and the shiny new Galaxy S25 Ultra battery, which is even smaller at 5,000mAh.

AH says Google will stick with 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging on the 9a, which is disappointing since Google has been using these speeds for years on end. In addition, the phone will come with 128GB or 256GB of storage and start at $499.

The Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a solid mid-ranger for 2025. It’s expected to drop on March 26 after preorders go live on March 19, when Google is expected to unveil the phone. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the announcement, so be sure to subscribe to not miss out.

