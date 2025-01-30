(Credit: Max Buondonno)

📅 The Google Pixel 9a is reportedly coming March 26

👀 That’s earlier than when we’re used to seeing Pixel A-series phones

📱 It’s rumored to come with a new design and a big battery

💰 Google might keep the same $499 price, but other rumors suggest a price hike is coming

Google is readying its next mid-range smartphone, and it could officially launch late in March. According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will launch on March 26, with preorders going live a week before on March 19. That’s considerably earlier than we’re used to seeing Pixel A-series phones; while it’s not always the case, A-series Pixels typically launch in May around Google’s big I/O developer conference. The Pixel 8a, for example, was announced on May 7, so a March release date for the 9a would be a big change.

Moving up the launch date aligns with what Google did with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro last year. Instead of announcing the phones in October like usual, the company decided to reveal them in August, a full two months ahead of schedule. It makes sense to see the Pixel 9a get announced earlier than usual in order to align with Google’s phone release cycle, which usually consists of one or more phones every 5-6 months.

(Credit: @OnLeaks, Android Headlines)

The launch date isn’t the only big change facing the Pixel 9a. Google is rumored to have a redesigned exterior cooked up for the 9a complete with no camera visor, a very small camera bump in the top left, flat sides, and a 6.3-inch OLED screen with flat edges. It’s a dramatic change from the Pixel 8a which retained a lot of Google’s signature design language.

The camera setup will consist of a 48MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide on the back, alongside a 13MP selfie camera on the front. Google will likely include the Tensor G4 from the Pixel 9 series inside, along with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and the Titan M2 chip. The battery might make a big jump to 5,000mAh (up from 4,292mAh), and it’ll reportedly support 23W fast charging (although faster wireless charging with Qi2 isn’t expected).

In addition, the phone is expected to come with an IP68 rating and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Google could price the handset at $499 like the Pixel 8a last year, but we’ve heard some whispers that the 9a could wind up costing more. Here’s to hoping that doesn’t happen because at that point, it would be encroaching heavily on the regular Pixel 9 which starts at $799.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.