(Credit: Max Buondonno)

📱 The upcoming Pixel 9a might have just leaked

👀 New images show off what’s reported to be a prototype of the mid-range phone

📸 The device doesn’t come with a camera bar, just as previous leaks predicted

📅 We expect the Pixel 9a to launch sometime in mid-2025

Google is notorious for keeping its products a secret, and it looks like the same can be said for the upcoming Pixel 9a. The company’s next mid-range smartphone has popped up once again, this time in a pair of real-life images that show off a prototype of the phone donned with Google’s pre-production logo. The latest leak comes courtesy of Fenibook on X.

Here's the Pixel 9a in all its glory. (Credit: Fenibook on X)

These new images of the Pixel 9a don’t reveal anything we haven’t already heard about. The device is set to come with a dramatically different look than previous Pixel A-series phones, all thanks to the lack of a camera bar and a flat design with sharper edges. If anything, it reminds me of the Essential Phone from 2017.

The photos line up with renders of the Pixel 9a we saw back in October, which shows off the new design in higher definition. The renders revealed that the phone would be a bit thinner than the Pixel 8a with slimmer bezels around the screen. It’s rumored to ship in four different finishes including Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.

As for specs, we expect the Pixel 9a to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display, the Tensor G4 chip from the Pixel 9 series, dual rear cameras with a new 48MP primary shooter, and Android 15 with seven years of software support. We’ve also heard the device will ship with a 5,000mAh battery which could lead to some serious stamina given the size of this phone.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to arrive in the first half of 2025, possibly in March. We’ll be following these leaks leading up to that timeframe, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.