The Google Pixel 9 Pro is $200 more, but has a few more features not found on the Pixel 9, like a telephoto camera (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Google Pixel 9 series offers the AI smartphone upgrade you’ve been waiting for, thanks to a refreshed design, amazing cameras, and more smarts than Apple Intelligence.

In our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review, we noted how these phones offer a great experience no matter what kind of user you are, and our Pixel 9 hands-on review detailed the serious competition the iPhone 16 will face after Apple’s September 9 launch event.

Of course, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro (not the XL) are really similar. They’re the same size and shape, have similar specs, and do all the AI tricks that Google Gemini is known for. Their biggest difference lies in price, with the Pixel 9 costing $200 less than the 9 Pro.

So the question is: should you buy the Pixel 9 or spring for the Pixel 9 Pro? Let’s break it down.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro also has a more premium matte finish (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Buy the Pixel 9 Pro if…

You want that premium matte finish. Google gave the Pixel 9 Pro series a premium finish with polished aluminum sides that give the devices a high-end look. The sides compliment the polished accent around the camera bar, while the matte finish on the back glass helps avoid fingerprints for a pristine appearance. It looks a lot more premium than the Pixel 9, which will appeal to those of you who love rocking your phone without a case.

You need a telephoto camera. Look at the back of the Pixel 9 and you’ll notice there’s something missing: a telephoto camera. Google only includes the 50MP main sensor and the 48MP ultra-wide on its entry-level flagship, while the Pixel 9 Pro gets both of those in addition to a 48MP telephoto with AI-enhanced SuperRes zoom capabilities. This gives you 5x optical zoom so you can get closer to your subject without losing detail. If you tend to zoom in on your photos a lot, the Pixel 9 Pro is the one to get.

You take a lot of selfies. The regular Pixel 9 ships with a boring 10.5MP selfie camera in its hole-punch cutout. If we’re being honest, that camera really isn’t bad. But if you want to take the best selfies, get the Pixel 9 Pro. Google upgraded its selfie camera to a new 42MP one that’s better for capturing detail, light, and clarity. Selfies are sharper, better lit, and will look amazing on your Instagram feed.

You’ll notice the slightly faster performance. We’ve used the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro side-by-side long enough to know whether there’s a performance difference, and there seems to be a minor one. Both phones get the latest Tensor G4 processor instead of the Android standard-bearer, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. But the regular Pixel 9 ships with 12GB of RAM whereas the 9 Pro gets 16GB and has a better vapor chamber cooling system in place. In normal usage, that difference doesn’t mean a whole lot, but if you tend to multitask a lot or play heavy games on your phone, it’ll mean something more. Not everyone needs 16GB of RAM in their next phone, but if you think you do, it’s another perk the 9 Pro carries.

You need extra storage. You can choose between 128GB or 256GB of storage when you buy a Pixel 9, which is enough for most people. But if you want to make sure you have even more room for things like videos, files, apps, and more over the years, get the Pixel 9 Pro. That model has two extra storage options: 512GB and 1TB, which is an insane amount for any phone.

The standard Google Pixel 9 is $200 less for 90% of what the Pro phones offer (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Buy the Pixel 9 if…

You need to save money. At $799, the Pixel 9 is $200 cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro, yet you get 90%of the Pro experience. They both have 6.3-inch OLED displays, Tensor G4 chips, fantastic cameras, the same 4,700mAh batteries, and all of the same Gemini AI features. They feel incredibly similar to each other, and you only notice their differences when they’re side-by-side. If you don’t want to drop $1,000 on your next smartphone, you should consider the Pixel 9.

You like more vibrant colors. As flashy as the Pixel 9 Pro is with its polished accents, the color choices Google gives you are somewhat muted. If you want to make a statement with your smartphone, the Pixel 9 will do the trick. The Peony and Wintergreen finishes are very vibrant, to the point where they make most other smartphones look drab in comparison. To put it bluntly, it’s like they stole all of Apple’s pink and green ink from their printers before the color-mute iPhone 15 launched. The colors are a lot of fun and can add a great pop of personality to your daily fit.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro (Image credit: Max Buondonno)

Where to buy Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro

If you’ve decided to pick up the Google Pixel 9, here’s a few places you can grab it.

