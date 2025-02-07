Concept

📱 Apple could announce the iPhone SE 4 next week

👀 That’s according to reputable Apple reporter and leaker Mark Gurman

🫥 The phone is expected to adopt an iPhone 14-like design with Face ID

📸 There will be one camera on the back, an A18 chip inside, and USB-C

💰 It’s expected to cost $500 and launch later this month

Apple might be dropping a new iPhone next week. The rumored iPhone SE 4 is said to be getting announced sometime next week, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This comes after numerous leaks have surfaced over the past year, detailing what we can expect from the next-generation iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 4 is right around the corner

According to Gurman, inventory of the current-generation iPhone SE has run low, and it doesn’t seem like retailers (nor Apple) will be getting a fresh shipment of Touch ID-equipped iPhones any time soon. Instead, it seems more likely that the iPhone SE 4 is scheduled for an imminent announcement, and it could shake things up in the iPhone lineup.

The phone is expected to drop the huge bezels above and below the screen, instead opting for an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch screen and Face ID. There will likely only be one rear 48MP camera, which will make the iPhone SE 4 look nothing short of an iPhone 4 from 2010. Under the hood, we expect to see an A18 chip, as well as Apple’s first in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. A USB-C port will be on the bottom of the phone, and on the left will live a mute switch instead of an Action button.

The big question is how much it’ll cost. Rumors say the iPhone SE 4 will be priced at $499, a $70 price increase over the current generation. For that kind of money, you can get some stellar smartphones, including the Pixel 8a (and soon, the Pixel 9a). I don’t doubt the iPhone SE 4 will also be a great phone given the rumored specs, but it’s certainly stepping into more competitive waters than the iPhone SE series ever has before.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for any iPhone SE 4 announcements next week. In the meantime, subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss our iPhone SE 4 review when it drops.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.