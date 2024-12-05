(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Motorola has updated its Razr+ 2024 with a new colorway

🌈 It’s the only phone in the US that’ll ship in Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025, Mocha Mousse

☕️ The color has real bits of coffee integrated into the color

📅 It’s available beginning December 19th for $200 off, dropping the price to $799.99

Motorola is refreshing its excellent Razr+ foldable before the end of 2024 with a new color. The company has introduced a new version of the device that’s outfitted in Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2025, Mocha Mousse. The colorway comes nearly six months after the phone was released with much excitement, all thanks to its roomy cover display that’s more spacious than what the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers.

Coffee anyone? (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I got to see the new Mocha Mousse color at a holiday brunch with Motorola in New York City, and it certainly gave barista vibes. The color leans somewhere between the shade of a good iced latte and a dark mocha, with shiny accents along the frame for added bling. The lower portion of the Razr+ is speckled with real grounds of coffee that’s integrated into the inlay of the finish, which gives it a very unique look.

By all accounts, this is the phone to get if you’re a coffee snob (like me) and want to flaunt it. I like the subtlety of the finish and its neutral-leaning aesthetic. It’s a bit lower-profile than the Pantone Peach Fuzz finish the Razr+ initially shipped in, giving it a more handsome appearance that’s both unique and very expressive.

More news: Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors suggest bigger displays are on the way

Other than the new color, you’re getting a tried-and-true Razr+ here. The 4-inch cover display stretches behind the rear 50MP cameras, while the inner folding screen is still 6.9 inches. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and Android 14 (soon to be Android 15). The device is very thin and light, and in my time reviewing it, I fell in love with its form factor and the size of the cover screen, which makes quickly sending texts and checking notifications really easy.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

If you want to pick up the Razr+ in Mocha Mousse, Motorola says it’ll go on sale starting December 19th exclusively at Motorola.com. For a limited time, you’ll get $200 off its normal price, bringing it down to $799.99.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.