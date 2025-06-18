The next Nintendo Switch 2 restock is being tracked in our Substack Chat (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

It’s somehow become harder to find a Nintendo Switch 2 in stock during the last two weeks in the US than it was on launch day, as restocks have dried up except for rare instances from Walmart, Target, and Best Buy online. The console sells out in minutes, so you’ll need restock alerts to stay on top of when it’s available.

Want a leg up? The Shortcut subscribers got a notification when the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle were in stock in the US, and when there was a surprise Best Buy restock last week.

More than 12,000 Switch 2 consoles sold

The Shortcut has become the authority on tracking Nintendo Switch 2 restocks among tech publications, and our Switch 2 review proves why people want this console. It’s a lot of fun.

Over 12,000 Switch 2 pre-orders were placed through The Shortcut's links, from the pre-order period to the post-launch orders.

We’re eyeing a major Walmart Switch 2 restock next, as the retailer hasn’t had the console in stock for almost three weeks (as of this upcoming Friday). That means inventory is building, and we’ll see a major restock in the US either this week or next.

Update: The Shortcut is trying to confirm a rumor that the next Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 is on Friday, June 27, 2025. That would be exactly three weeks since the last major restock from Walmart, which corresponds to their PS5 restock timing when we tracked Sony’s console.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow restock alerts and turn on notifications.

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

Pay attention to Switch 2 restocks in the US

The best way to find the Nintendo Switch online in June has been to stay alert with in-stock notifications, as restocks can happen at any time. Walmart restocked the Switch 2 on June 6, while both Best Buy and Target had the Switch 2 in stock at random times last week. GameStop has stuck to in-store restocks that are harder to predict on a local level.

Every time Switch 2 has been in stock, restock alerts have been sent monitoring inventory 24/7.

Tip: If the Switch 2 is in stock, buy the bundle

For several reasons, The Shortcut recommends buying the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle before the standalone console.

According to The Shortcut’s exclusive Switch 2 sales data, the console bundle outsold the standalone Switch 2 console 7:1 at pre-order. Nintendo is simply making more of the bundle in the US, and sometimes American retailers only have the console bundle in stock. The Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is a fantastic deal at $30 off the game. It’s just an extra $50 when bought with the console. The standalone game costs $80.

Thousands got a Switch 2 from Walmart on June 6

The Shortcut announced the June 6 restock at Walmart more than five hours before it happened online.

Thousands of gamers were able to get a console because of reliable notifications.

Early notifications helped people prepare for the Switch 2 restock five hours before it happened.

Have questions? Ask in community forums or chat groups dedicated to restock tracking.

