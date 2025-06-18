(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Apple’s first foldable iPhone could enter production by the end of this year

💾 However, the company is still working on finalizing its specs

📖 We’re hearing once again that the phone will come with a minimal crease

🤏 It’ll also be impressively thin

📅 Apple is expected to release the first iPhone Fold in 2026

Apple is hard at work on its first foldable phone, and a new rumor says it could enter production by the end of the year. The first iPhone Fold (as it’s currently known) will begin production in the third or fourth quarter of 2025, according to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on X. However, as of now, Apple hasn’t finalized all the specs of the device.

Kuo says “many component specifications” of the iPhone Fold haven’t been finalized, including the components that’ll be used for the hinge. That aspect of the device is expected to be quite important, as it’ll be key for limiting the crease in the middle of the foldable display. Rumors say it’ll use aluminum and stainless steel, although it seems like Apple is still considering other options. Nonetheless, the hinge itself has drawn “considerable market attention,” according to Kuo, so it sounds like Apple is up to something interesting behind the scenes.

One of the few aspects of the iPhone Fold that has been finalized are the display specifications. Rumor has it the device will come with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.76-inch folding screen. Kuo says Samsung Display plans to have enough capacity to produce 7-8 million foldable panels for the iPhone Fold in 2026, which should last for at least a few months. Apple has reportedly placed an order for 15-20 million foldable iPhones, enough to handle demand over two or three years given the phone’s anticipated premium pricing.

Of course, none of these details come straight from Apple, so order adjustments and other changes to the iPhone Fold itself could pop up out of the blue.

The iPhone Fold is expected to come with a thin design that’s jut 4.5mm thick when open and around 9.5mm thick when closed. The device will come with a hole-punch camera and Touch ID, according to rumors, and it could be announced in September of 2026, pushing the iPhone 18 back to 2027.

Before all of this happens, Apple will release at least four new iPhones: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. We expect all of these to arrive this September alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.