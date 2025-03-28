(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I love my iPhone 16 Pro Max. It was one of my favorite phones of 2024, and it’s been a delight using it since it was released in September. But the latest iPhone 17 Pro rumors seem so intriguing that I’m nearly certain I’ll be upgrading when it comes out.

Nowadays, it’s ridiculous to upgrade your phone every year. I’m the first guy to tell you to wait 2-3 years before even considering upgrading your phone given how small upgrades have become year-over-year. We’re not expecting an entirely new iPhone with the iPhone 17 Pro, mind you; it’ll be another spec-bump year with a slight redesign of the camera bump and some extra thickness.

But I’m a tech journalist who pays attention to the small things. Certain specs can make or break a buying decision for me, and I’m always hyper-focused on what’s next in a company’s pipeline and figure out whether it’s time to ditch the device in my pocket. So far, the iPhone 17 Pro Max seems like it could be a meaningful upgrade for someone like me, and there are five specific leaks I can point to that convince me of that.

Here’s a breakdown of the rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max specs that could be enough to make me switch from my beloved iPhone 16 Pro Max.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔋 Longer battery life

One of the primary reasons I own the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the first place is for the battery life, which is some of the best I’ve ever experienced from an iPhone. According to rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be even better; the device is expected to get a bit thicker to fit a larger battery, although it’s unclear how much bigger it’ll be. For context, the 16 Pro Max already has a 4,685mAh cell, so the 17 Pro Max (and 17 Pro, for that matter) could hover around the 5,000mAh mark.

Regardless, more battery is always better, even if it means your phone gets a bit thicker. (If you want a skinny phone, just wait for the iPhone 17 Air.)

📸 A big camera upgrade with better ultra-wide

Apple is rumored to include three 48MP cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, which means the 12MP 5x telephoto camera will finally get a boost in megapixels and allow for increased light and detail intake. We’ve also heard that the ultra-wide lens could come with a mechanical aperture for controlling exactly how much light is let in.

This would be a big upgrade for those who need the best camera systems on their phones. I’m a huge camera snob when shopping for a new phone, and these upgrades would certainly be enough for me to leave my 16 Pro Max in the dust. The 8K video rumor is also intriguing, but I’m generally happy with 4K.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Anti-reflective screen

Samsung introduced an anti-reflective display on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and last year’s S24 Ultra, and it’s a game-changer for looking at your phone in direct sunlight. I’m always outside walking around New York City, and in the summer, it’s a rarity for me not to be floating around in a kayak enjoying the heat. It would be great if my iPhone’s screen didn’t have so many reflections, and since the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to fix that, I’m pretty hyped for Apple’s next generation of phones.

⚡️ Faster charging

While I worked on my OnePlus 13 review earlier this year, I was reminded how slow my iPhone 16 Pro Max charging speed is. The OnePlus device can recharge at up to 80W, which is nearly four times as fast as my iPhone. It can go from zero to 100 percent in just under 40 minutes - that’s something most flagship phones can’t claim, especially in the United States. Apple is rumored to increase charging speed to 35W with the iPhone 17 series, and while that’s not exactly 80W, it’s better than the 23-29W speeds that are available now.

🪨 A more durable design

It probably won’t make a huge difference, but the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are rumored to ship with new designs that primarily use aluminum. Instead of an all-glass back, there will be a section of the back of the phones that use glass so wireless charging and MagSafe still work. Meanwhile, the rest of the phone could be make from metal, which would technically make it a bit stronger. Obviously, the glass could still break with the right fall, but at least it won’t shatter the entirety of the back of your iPhone like it does today.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

