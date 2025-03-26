(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎥 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro could come with 8K video support

👀 Leaks suggest the feature could finally arrive on Apple’s phones this year

📱 The company is expected to focus heavily on video quality with the 17 Pro

📅 We expect Apple to announce the iPhone 17 Pro in September

Apple might finally bring 8K video recording to the iPhone this year. According to new rumors, the company is expected to add a higher resolution to the iPhone 17 Pro, the most powerful of the lineup, with potential support across all three 48MP rear cameras. The phone is rumored to lean heavily into video quality this year as Apple tries to convince creators (and normies alike) that all they need for recording good video is the phone in their pocket.

Previous reports indicated that Apple was working on adding 8K to the iPhone 16 Pro, but ultimately left the feature on the cutting room floor for one reason or another. Now, though, it seems Apple could be ready to introduce the feature, starting with the iPhone 17 Pro series. Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital - known for leaking the Desert Titanium color on the 16 Pro and the iPhone 16e name - suggests the feature will be “something to look forward to” with the next generation of iPhones.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get upgraded with three 48MP rear cameras, replacing the aging 12MP hardware on the ultra-wide and telephoto once and for all. This would technically mean all three cameras could shoot 8K video, but it’s unclear whether Apple would enable it for all cameras or just one. It’s also not clear where you’d be able to play 8K content since no smartphone, tablet, or conventional TV has an 8K resolution. Maybe Apple could pitch it as a better way to record content for Vision Pro?

Regardless, 8K video recording would make sense given Apple’s rumored emphasis on video quality with the iPhone 17 Pro. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that the company will focus strongly on video with this year’s iPhones, in hopes of convincing the “vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work.”

Whether the iPhone 17 Pro can do that is unclear, but it certainly seems like Apple will be trying all sorts of stuff to convince you to rely solely on your iPhone for videos. The company is rumored to redesign the entire camera bump and make it way bigger than before, giving it strong Pixel 9 Pro vibes. The phone will also reportedly come with an aluminum design, the A19 Pro processor, a bigger cooling chamber, and a thicker form factor to fit a bigger battery. We expect the device to drop this September alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.