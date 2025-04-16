(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s first foldable iPhone could come with Touch ID after all

👆 A new report says the device will sport a Touch ID-equipped power button

🤳 A hole-punch cutout will be used for the camera on the folding screen

🫥 Previous reports hinted at under-display Face ID, but that doesn’t seem to be happening

📅 The first iPhone Fold is expected to drop in 2026

Apple could wind up resurrecting Touch ID with the iPhone Fold after all.

We recently reported that the company was rumored to include Face ID on its first folding phone, building the sensors underneath the foldable display so as not to leave any interruptions in the pixels. However, a new report contradicts that, saying the company will include a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a power button that integrates Touch ID on the side.

Blogger/leaker yeux1122 reports that the iPhone Fold will come with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the folding screen, according to posts analyzed on Chinese social media network Weibo. Previous leaks referencing under-display cameras and sensors for Face ID seem to be inaccurate or misleading; instead of under-display sensors, the display will still integrate a place for the camera to live, just with a hole-punch cutout.

Meanwhile, the power button will reportedly be utilized for Touch ID. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple leaker, said last month that he expects the iPhone Fold to sport a hole-punch cutout and rely on a fingerprint scanner for security. With this latest corroboration of a hole-punch on the folding screen, it seems more likely that this is the route Apple will take, saving under-display Face ID for another iPhone iteration.

In addition, yeux1122 repeats the same display sizes and resolutions we’ve heard in the past. The cover display is expected to be 5.49 inches and have a 2088 x 1422 resolution, while the folding screen will be 7.76 inches and have a 2713 x 1920 resolution.

Previous leaks suggest the first folding iPhone will have a creaseless display and titanium build. It’ll utilize some of the technologies in the upcoming iPhone 17 Air to keep a slim profile of around 4-4.5mm when opened, and it's expected to have at least two rear cameras. We don’t expect this phone to ship until later in 2026, so hang tight for more leaks in the near future.

