(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s first foldable iPhone could come with Face ID

🫥 The sensors are rumored to sit behind the display instead of in a cut-out

📺 The resolution of the iPhone Fold’s displays has also leaked

📅 We expect Apple to launch its first foldable in 2026

Apple is working on its first foldable iPhone, and it seems like the device could include Face ID after all. We’ve heard conflicting rumors in the past that the company would either include Face ID or Touch ID with its first folding phone, and as of right now, it seems like Apple will go with Face ID underneath the folding screen.

Well-known leaker Digital chat station (DCS) shared to Weibo the supposed resolutions of Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold (or whatever it’ll be called), and in the process, they mention that the folding screen will come with under-display camera technology. This implies the phone will include Face ID sensors beneath the display, similar to how Samsung hides the selfie camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The post also corroborates DCS’ previous leaks that Apple has a prototype of the iPhone Fold with Face ID built into the screen.

It sounds like the outer display will only come with a selfie camera, which means you’ll need to open your phone in order to unlock it. Typically, book-style foldables stick with fingerprint scanners on the side for this reason, so it’s peculiar that Apple wants to only use Face ID. We haven’t heard anything suggesting the company won’t include both, however, so anything’s possible.

The iPhone Fold’s display resolutions are 2713x1920 for the 7.76-inch folding screen and 2088x1422 for the 5.49-inch outer screen.

Previous rumors suggest the iPhone Fold will come with a creaseless folding display, a titanium design, two rear cameras, a dense battery, custom Apple-built modems, and a form factor around 4-4.5mm thick when open. The device is expected to cost upwards of $2,000 and it’ll likely launch by the end of 2026. We still don’t know everything about this phone given we’re a year and a half away, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.