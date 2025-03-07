(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📆 Apple is rumored to release a foldable iPhone in 2026 or early 2027

📏 The foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch 'crease-free' inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display

💰 It will cost between $2,000 and $2,500, with consumers potentially accepting the price if quality expectations are met

📸 The phone will have a dual-lens rear camera, a single front camera, and will use stainless steel and titanium alloy for the hinge and case

Apple is planning to release a foldable iPhone – and it could arrive in 2026 or early 2027, according to analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

Kuo believes Apple's first foldable phone will feature a 7.8-inch "crease-free" inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. It'll cost between $2,000 and $2,500, and Kuo thinks that consumers won't be put off by the price if the foldable iPhone meets quality expectations.

Kuo also shared more hardware specs about Apple's foldable in a post on his website. Touch ID will return instead of Face ID, as the technology may be absent due to thickness and internal space constraints; the phone will be around 9 to 9.5mm thick when folded, and 4.5 to 4.8mm thick when unfolded; and it'll use the same high-density battery cells as the upcoming super-slim iPhone 17 Air.

In terms of the camera setup, Kuo believes the rear camera will feature a dual-lens setup, with one front camera available when the iPhone is folded and unfolded. Apple will also use stainless steel and titanium alloy for the phone's hinge, and a titanium alloy case.

Foldable smartphones have improved significantly in recent years, with Samsung pioneering the nascent technology. However, Google has released a foldable of its own and Oppo recently delivered the Find N5, the thinnest foldable with an almost crease-free display.

A foldable iPhone would undoubtably generate more demand than anything Samsung, Google and Oppo could offer. And it seems like the Cupertino-based company has been happy to bide its time until its foldable is right.

Expect the foldable to make full use of Apple Intelligence to create an iPad-like experience on a device that fits in your pocket.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.