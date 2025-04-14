🍎 Apple is expected to release its thinnest phone yet later this year

📱 The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be 5.5mm thin and come with a single rear camera

🛜 It could also ship with Apple’s C1 modem from the iPhone 16e

🕵️‍♀️ We’ve been tracking rumors for months and have a release date prediction

📅 Here’s when Apple could launch the iPhone 17 Air

Apple has big plans for the second half of 2025. The company is rumored to release its iPhone 17 lineup consisting of the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. Out of all four new iPhones we expect to arrive later this year, the 17 Air is particularly interesting since it’s the first special variant of the iPhone since the iPhone mini series from 2020.

With a thin and light form factor, a huge camera bump on the back (that houses just one camera), a fast chip, a new modem, and a big 120Hz screen, we’re expecting the iPhone 17 Air to be a compelling package for anyone who wants their phone to be thinner and lighter than ever before. But here’s an important question: when does it come out?

Apple hasn’t confirmed when it’ll announce the iPhone 17 Air; so far, we only know the date for WWDC 2025. That means we also don’t know when it’ll come out or how much it’ll cost. But we’re The Shortcut, and it’s our job to inform you all when you can expect your next smartphone to arrive. Based on our research of previous iPhone launches and the current smartphone market, here’s our iPhone 17 Air release date prediction.

iPhone 17 Air release date prediction

(Credit: Majin Bu / X)

🧑‍🏫 Here’s our take. According to our research, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be announced on September 8 or 9. Based on previous launches, it’ll then likely start shipping on September 19.

Each year, Apple typically waits until the week after Labor Day in the United States (the first Monday in September) to announce the next flagship iPhone. Since the company has held launches like this since the iPhone 5 in 2012, it’s safe to say the company will continue its tradition and unveil its next phones right in time for fall to begin setting in across the country.

A vast majority of iPhone keynotes that Apple hosts are held on Mondays and Tuesdays. The iPhone 16 was announced on a Monday, while the iPhone 15 was announced on a Tuesday. Apple tends to flip-flop between the two days, so we can’t say for certain whether the announcement date will be September 8 (Monday) or September 9 (Tuesday).

That being said, Apple almost always releases its latest iPhone two Fridays after it’s announced. It’s typically a 10-11 day wait, with preorders opening 3-4 days after the iPhone’s unveiling. Assuming there isn’t a massive pandemic or serious tariff tensions, the company will likely stick to this schedule for the iPhone 17 cycle, including the iPhone 17 Air.

Could there be a delayed release?

It’s not uncommon for Apple to launch special iPhones after the normal one is released.

In 2017, Apple released the iPhone X a month and a half after the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were released. Similarly, the iPhone XR was released about a month after the iPhone XS in 2018, as was the iPhone 12 mini following the iPhone 12’s release.

Given the new design and complicated technology that will be jammed into it, it’s fair to say that the iPhone 17 Air could be slightly delayed from its announcement date. So far, we haven’t heard anything about the 17 Air shipping later than we expect, but it’s not out of the question given Apple’s history.

iPhone 17 Air rumors

We’ve been hearing a lot of iPhone 17 Air rumors lately, and it sounds like it could be one of Apple’s most interesting iPhones to date. The device is rumored to come with a new design that’s just 5.5mm thin, Apple’s thinnest phone to date. It’ll also reportedly come with a huge camera bump on the back to house a single rear camera and LED flash.

On the front, Apple is rumored to include a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will likely be a cut-out for the Dynamic Island and Face ID at the top, while a USB-C port will sit on the bottom. We’ve also heard that Apple will include the upcoming A19 processor, a battery somewhere between 3,000mAh to 4,000mAh in size, and the same C1 5G modem that the company includes in the iPhone 16e.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.