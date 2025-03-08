(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 Apple will reportedly make the iPhone 17 Pro Max even thicker

🔋 It’s meant to accommodate a bigger battery

📱 In addition, the phone could share the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Air

📅 We expect Apple to release the iPhone 17 series in September

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 series later this year, and it looks like the most powerful of the lineup could come with an even bigger battery than its predecessor.

A famous leaker by the name of Ice Universe has shared details on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, claiming that the device will be thicker to accommodate a larger battery. I’ve been using the iPhone 16 Pro Max and love its endurance, so I can only imagine what this upgrade will mean for everyday usage.

Ice Universe says the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker than the 16 Pro Max to accommodate for the larger battery. Rumor has it it’ll grow from 8.25mm on the 16 Pro Max to 8.725mm, making it quite the chunker. We’re expecting the phone to come with a huge camera bump this year, so this phone will definitely be a presence.

The leaker says the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Air, minus the thickness. The latter device is expected to be around 5.5mm, making it the thinnest iPhone of all time. The 17 Pro Max will certainly feel much larger in the hand, by comparison.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 Pro Max alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series this September. The phone will reportedly come with a 6.9-inch screen, a big camera bump with improved 48MP sensors, a faster chip, and — if we’re lucky — a new version of Siri, but who’s to say for certain.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.