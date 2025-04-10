👀 Motorola has posted a video teasing its next Razr phone launch

📅 The device(s) will be announced on April 24

📱 We expect three new Razr phones this year, according to leaked renders

📐 Some interesting designs could be on the way

🤖 The teaser also reveals an emphasis on AI

Motorola is announcing new Razr phones later this month. The company has uploaded a teaser video hinting at an April 24 announcement, and it briefly reveals part of the new Razr’s design. It looks a lot like last year’s Razr and Razr Plus, although it seems to hint at three new phones instead of just two. We’ve only seen two devices surface thus far: the Razr 60 Ultra (likely the Razr Plus) and the regular Razr 2025.

Infamous leaker Evan Blass shared a ton of press renders last week, revealing the design of the next Razr phone. It looks a lot like last year’s Razr phone with its huge 4-inch cover screen and sleek profile, while the exterior offers a few new finishes like wood, faux leather, and colors like dark green. There’s also an action key on the side that previously leaked in renders. It’s unclear what it can be used for and whether Moto will let you customize it like the Action button on the iPhone.

Moto’s teaser video reveals Razr phones with pretty beefy camera systems. There seems to be at least three sensors on board, which would mark the first time we’ve seen such a setup on a clamshell foldable in the United States. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7, for example, is expected to continue offering just two rear cameras. The setup doesn’t align with what Blass revealed, however, so perhaps this is a mysterious third model.

The standard Razr phone was leaked on blog YTechB, revealing a phone that looks a lot like what we’ve seen from Motorola in the past. Known as the “Razr 60,” the standard model will come with a fresh color lineup and the same outer display as the Razr 2024.

Previous leaks point to the new Razr linup shipping with Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, 6.9-inch AMOLED displays, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and fast 68W charging (similar to the new Moto G Stylus 2025). Moto’s teaser video suggests there will also be an emphasis on AI with the next Razrs.

We’ll likely know more about Motorola’s next foldables as we get closer to April 24, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.