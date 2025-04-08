📱 Motorola is upgrading the G Stylus for 2025

✍️ The new version comes with an upgraded pen, faster performance, and a big battery

🤖 It also includes a few AI features

📅 Motorola will charge $399.99 for the G Stylus when it launches on April 17

Motorola has announced the latest version of its stylus-equipped smartphone, and the theme this time around is better performance and AI. The upgraded Moto G Stylus 2025 includes a slew of upgrades that stretch from the stylus itself to the display, processor, and cameras. The new device launches on April 17 for $399.99 at various retailers.

The Moto G Stylus is one of the only smartphones in the United States that ships with a stylus (besides the Galaxy S25 Ultra), so Motorola paid close attention to it to ensure the experience got an upgrade. Lo and behold, it has; the stylus is more responsive than ever before with 6.4x improved responsiveness compared to the last generation, so everything from drawing to signing documents will feel more instantaneous.

Of course, Motorola also highlights a couple of AI features you can use with the stylus. There’s Circle to Search for learning more about what’s on your screen, as well as Sketch to Image in the new Moto Notes app, allowing you to generate images based on rough sketches.

The device itself sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a staggering 3,000 nits of peak brightness (brighter than the iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL). On the back, you’ll find an upgraded 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization alongside a 13MP ultra-wide that supports macro photos. Motorola also incorporates its Photo Enhancement Engine for improved photography, powered by Moto AI. Up front is a 32MP selfie camera.

The device relies on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Motorola includes Android 15 with its own customizations on top and apps like Moto Secure and ThinkShield for security. There’s also a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

In addition, the G Stylus comes with an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, military-grade drop protection, and a few fun Pantone-based colors like Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web. There’s also a faux leather model you can pick up.

The Moto G Stylus 2025 will first launch at Amazon, BestBuy.com, and Motorola.com on April 17, Over the coming months, it’ll roll out to other retailers and carriers.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.