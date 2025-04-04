(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

OnePlus is preparing to launch its next smartphone, and it seems like it could be the device that small phone fans should instantly buy. The OnePlus 13T, which OnePlus confirmed will arrive in April, is said to come with a more compact design than the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. It’ll lean into a size similar to the Google Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e, but with a slightly larger screen and a humongous battery, according to rumors. Here’s what we’ve been hearing.

OnePlus 13T rumors

🤳 More compact. The OnePlus 13T will be on the smaller side of smartphone sizes, according to a Weibo post by OnePlus China president Louis Lee. The device will focus on being easier to hold in hone hand while still offering a high-end experience.

🔋 A HUGE battery. One area where OnePlus says it’ll double-down is battery life. It seems that the company will use the same denser battery technology it uses in the OnePlus 13 to deliver a huge battery cell. Rumors suggest it could be bigger than 6,000mAh, which would be insane for a device of this caliber.

📺 Decent-size screen. Speaking of which, rumors also suggest the OnePlus 13T will ship with a 6.3-inch screen. That’s around the size of the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e, while being noticeably smaller than the 6.7-inch display the company uses on its higher-end phones.

There are still people in this world who appreciate a more compact smartphone; there’s a reason the iPhone 13 mini was released, after all. While they aren’t necessarily popular, there still seems to be demand for compact flagships, and the OnePlus 13T could be just that.

⚡️ Fast performance and charging. In addition, the OnePlus 13T is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same one found in the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 series. It’ll also come with 80W fast charging, as revealed in a regulatory filing, which will come in handy for juicing up that huge battery.

📸 50MP camera. We’ve heard the OnePlus 13T will come with a 50MP main camera, although it’s unclear what it’ll be paired with or what kind of features it’ll come with.

The OnePlus 13T will be formally announced later this month. It’s unclear how much it’ll be or where you’ll be able to buy it outside of China, but we expect all those details to come to light soon.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.