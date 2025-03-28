(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📅 Google has finally confirmed when the Pixel 9a will launch

⏳ The date is officially set for April 10, nearly a month after the phone was unveiled

👾 The launch was delayed due to a component quality issue

📱 The Pixel 9a comes with a simple design, a Tensor G4 chip, dual rear cameras, a big battery, and a $499 asking price

Google has confirmed with The Shortcut that the Pixel 9a will be released on April 10. The company’s latest mid-range smartphone, which was initially unveiled on March 19, was briefly delayed due to a component quality issue.

According to a statement to The Verge, reporting that the component caused overheating is “false,” saying that a “passive component in Pixel 9a didn’t meet our rigorous quality standards for device longevity and rather than ship it, we made the difficult decision to delay the on shelf and take corrective action on the small number of affected units.”

Now, it seems that Google has solved the problem and is ready to launch its new $499 smartphone. The device comes right in the nick of time to compete with the iPhone 16e, Apple’s new $599 smartphone that - at least on paper - seems to have worse specs than the Pixel 9a.

Google’s new device is the first Pixel in years to ship without a camera bump. The Pixel 9a’s dual rear cameras are embedded in the phone itself, which keeps it flat and easier to use when sitting on a table or desk. It’s certainly not as bold as devices like the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it still keeps enough Google character to keep the theme going (especially the Pixel 9a colors).

The device comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Google’s Tensor G4 processor, a 48MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide, 8GB of RAM, a big 5,100mAh battery, wireless charging, and an IP68 certification. It seems like a compelling package for less than $500, and we’ll know for sure whether you should buy it once our Pixel 9a review is live. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.