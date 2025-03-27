(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Google is launching the mid-range Pixel 9a this April

📅 The phone was announced on March 19, and we went hands-on

🌈 It comes in four different colors, so there’s something for everyone

📃 Here’s a breakdown of each one to help you decide which to buy

Google is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone after unveiling it a short time ago. In our Pixel 9a hands-on, we had a chance to check out the updated design and learn about its new features, which primarily includes spec upgrades compared to last year’s Pixel 8a. For $499, it already seems like a better value than the iPhone 16e, which has a higher $599 asking price.

All in all, the Pixel 9a is an intriguing smartphone, and it’s already starting to gain some momentum before its release as customers get ready to buy it. If you’re someone who’s already decided the Pixel 9a is for you, there’s one more thing you should figure out before adding one to your cart: the color.

Google is shipping four different finishes with the Pixel 9a, all of which fit Google’s understated design language quite well. Here’s a breakdown of each of them so you can decide which one is right for you.

Google Pixel 9a colors list

Iris

Peony

Porcelain

Obsidian

Iris

Google’s flagship color for the Pixel 9a is Iris. It’s a brand-new shade to the Pixel family of phones that leans into its purple hues without going full Grimace. The color looks soft in person and is somehow vibrant while understated. It’s a look that Google has mastered over the years with its pastel-leaning colors on previous Pixels, and this one is no exception. It’s fully deserving of a clear case so you can show it off to everyone.

Peony

Another eye-catching color in the Pixel 9a’s lineup is Peony. We first saw this color on the regular Pixel 9 last year, and it’s now made a return on Google’s more affordable device. This time around, the color isn’t quite as vibrant and has a softer hue, but it’s still vibrant and stands out among the other Pixel 9a colors. It reminds me a lot of the vibrancy of the iPhone 16 colors and Galaxy S25 colors.

Porcelain

It’s been a staple in Google’s lineup for years, and with the Pixel 9a, Porcelain makes another appearance. The company’s signature slightly-off-white finish is accented by a silver frame that gives the phone a clean, premium appearance that goes with anything. It’s classic, it’s inoffensive, and it’s a great go-to if you don’t want something boring but not quite as bold as Iris or Peony.

Obsidian

Last but not least, there’s Obsidian. Every phone needs some type of dark gray/black color option for those who want something basic, and the Pixel 9a doesn’t disappoint. Google’s Obsidian color is typically a bit brighter than straight-up black, while the even lighter aluminum frame gives it a nice two-tone appearance to keep things classy. While it might be the most understated of the bunch, it’s certainly not a bad look.

Which Pixel 9a color would you pick?

Between these four finishes, there’s a Pixel 9a for everyone. Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!

