(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Google’s recently-announced Pixel 9a is experiencing a delay

📅 The device was expected to ship around its announcement date, but that’s changed

🤷 Google confirmed the delay last week, but we didn’t know why

🥵 As it turns out, it could be prone to overheating, according to a rumor

💰 The Pixel 9a costs $499 and is expected to ship soon-ish

We recently published our Pixel 9a hands-on, the same day Google formally unveiled the $499 phone to the public. Shortly afterward, Google confirmed that it would be delaying the phone's release for some mysterious reason, one we weren’t given a heads-up on ahead of press time. We still don’t know when the device will go on sale, but we are starting to learn what caused the snag in Google’s plans: overheating.

According to leaker Tech Auntyji on X, the Pixel 9a is suffering from heat problems, especially around the camera area. Google stated previously that the delay was caused by a “component quality issue,” so this could either mean the 9a’s heating system isn’t up to par with Google’s standards or the software is running into issues handling performance.

Heat around the camera area of the Pixel 9a doesn’t seem too crazy. After all, Google is using a new design that embeds the camera system into the body of the phone itself, whereas every other Pixel since 2021 has included a huge bar on the back. Perhaps there’s a fluke with the company’s design language that led to the heating problem?

Tech Auntyji says Google can fix the problem with a software update, although considering Google said it was a component problem, it seems likely the company will be fixing a hardware problem before shipping the 9a out, rather than simply updating the software.

In addition, the leaker says that the Pixel 9a will be “back in action in April,” so it doesn’t sound like this problem is too big for Google to handle.

The Pixel 9a is Google’s latest in its Pixel A-series of mid-range phones. The device sports a 6.3-inch OLED display, the Tensor G4 processor (the same as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro), a 5,100mAh battery, Gemini AI, dual rear cameras, and an IP68 rating. We’re looking forward to spending more time with it during our review process, so be sure to subscribe and be alerted when it drops.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.