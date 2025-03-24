(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Apple is reportedly releasing its first foldable phone next year

👀 The device is expected to look like the Galaxy Z Fold

📲 It’ll use some of the new technologies in the upcoming iPhone 17 Air

💰 The iPhone Fold price could land around $2,000 with limited availability at first

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is coming in 2026, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, the famous Apple reporter corroborates previous rumors suggesting that Apple will enter the foldable category next year, starting with a device that’ll look and feel similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series.

The iPhone Fold (or whatever Apple decides to call it) will open like a book instead of a clamshell like the Motorola Razr. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that the phone could come with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch “creaseless” folding screen. It’ll rely on Touch ID instead of Face ID for security, come with two rear cameras and a selfie shooter, a titanium design, and a slim form factor around 4-4.5mm thick when unfolded.

The phone will rely on a lot of the same technologies Apple is expected to include in the iPhone 17 Air. This includes a custom 5G modem, a denser battery, and thinner components that can be crammed into such a tight design. Of course, the 17 Air will only come with one rear camera and weakened speakers, but it’s not clear whether Apple will make the same level of sacrifices on its foldable phone.

Hopefully, the folding phone won’t be subject to any compromises at all; Gurman says he believes the phone will be priced around $2,000, which is what we’ve seen from other leaks. Production volume is expected to be slim at first, but will likely ramp up over time as demand grows.

If the foldable iPhone is part of the rumored iPhone 18 family, we can guess that the device could be unveiled in September 2026, given that Apple has a tendency to reveal new iPhones in September. That’s when we expect the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro to be revealed, too.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.