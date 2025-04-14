The Samsung Frame Pro TV features 3,000 iconic pieces of art and AI-generated art (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Pros

✅ 🖼️ Samsung’s best-in-class Art TV is brighter, thinner, and smarter

✅ 🔆 Mini LED backlighting offers a better-balanced picture than The Frame

✅ 🏃‍♂️ 144Hz refresh rate gives The Frame series proper gaming cred

✅ 🪩 New anti-reflective matte finish blunts stray lights

✅ 🛜 Wireless One Connect Box cleans up your A/V cable mess

Cons

❌ 💰 More expensive than Samsung’s QN80F 4K QLED TV

❌ 📐 No 55-inch size for flexible living room placement and pricing

❌ 🤔 Samsung S95F QD-OLED is even more stunning

65” Samsung Frame Pro: $2,199

75” Samsung Frame Pro: $3,199

85” Samsung Frame Pro: $4,299

I spent several hours testing the new Samsung Frame Pro TV, and I like it more now than I did when I first went hands-on with it at CES 2025 in January. You could say this Art TV appreciated in value in four months’ time.

This is the Art TV to get in 2025. Why? Samsung’s television-as-a-statement-piece upgrade now includes Mini LEDs for a brighter screen, a 144Hz refresh rate ideal for fast-pacing gaming, and a Wireless Connect Box for easy A/V connectivity without cable compromise. It’s an incredibly thin TV that’s bursting with art and AI tools.

What changed for me in four months is that I got to see Samsung’s Fame Pro TV next to some of its competitors in a side-by-side comparison. For a cheaper price, you can buy an inferior knockoff art television, just like you can get a fake Rembrandt painting. But the art TV rivals looked like washed-out imposters next to the Frame Pro.

The Samsung Frame Pro TV is an original work of art when viewed next to its Art TV imposters. Starting at a hefty $2,199 for the 65-inch size, it feels like a masterpiece that’s both pricey and priceless. Its biggest rivals? Non-Art TVs from Samsung: the S9F OLED (for $1,100 more), the QN90F ($500 more), and the QN80F (400 less).

The Frame Pro plays video games in 144Hz (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung Frame Pro hands-on review

🖼️ The Frame with Mini LED. This is exactly what art snobs who double as display geeks have wanted: a stylish, customizable picture frame with a better-looking QLED panel backlit by Mini LED. It’s brighter yet has better black levels than The Frame.

💡 Edge-lit with local dimming. The Mini LEDs are along the bottom, so The Frame Pro is technically edge-lit with channels that run up along the back of the TV. It does have local dimming zones, but not to the degree of a full-array LED or direct-lit LED.

Samsung’s The Frame Pro is brighter without looking washed out (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🌗 The Frame Pro vs Samsung’s best. Brightness, black levels, and contrast are still improved on The Frame Pro vs The Frame 2025. When I saw them next to each other in person, the difference was night and day. But Samsung’s other QLED and QD-OLED TVs look better. That’s the sacrifice you must make for such a thin, trendy Art TV.

This is The Frame Pro 2025, first seen at CES 2025. You can see the picture-frame-like borders (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🆚 Masterpiece vs Art TV copycats. This is where Samsung’s Frame Pro TV shines – without getting washed out. The Hisense Canvas QLED, TCL NXTFrame TV, and Roku Pro Series QLED TVs double as Art TVs, too, and they look good enough for their prices. But when you view them next to the new Frame Pro, they falter with worse black levels.

This tear’s anti-reflective coating diminishes stray lights (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪩 Anti-reflective matte display. I was able to shine a light on The Frame Pro to test how its new anti-reflective matte finish would handle a stray ray of light. While the TV set was in a dark room, this test simulated a scenario in which the sun drops down to ruin your viewing experience. Good news: Samsung’s anti-reflective coating pretty much neutralized the light without changing the quality of the picture.

The Wireless One Connect box has plenty of ports (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🛜 Wireless One Connect box. Tell me if I’m wrong, but the last time you went to an art gallery, the paintings didn’t have a bunch of wires hanging from the frame, right? Good news: The Frame Pro uses Samsung’s Wireless OneConnect Box to minimize the cables to a single power cable.

It’s smaller than the normal wired One Connect Box (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📏 The One Connect Box is small. The Frame Pro TV uses an upgraded Wireless OneConnect Box 62% smaller than its predecessor, supports omnidirectional technology via WiFi 7, and can be placed up to 10 meters away, even in a different room. This is similar to LG’s Zero Connect Box technology.

🔌 No A/V cable nest. Most people I know who have a Frame TV go to great lengths to hide their messy cables inside a wall. This upgrade reduces the need to drill and snake cables through a wall. The box supports up to 8K 120Hz and includes:

4x HDMI ports

2x USB-A ports

1x Ethernet port

1x RF connector

1x Optical Audio Output

We can actually recommend gaming on the Samsung Frame Pro (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🏃‍♂️144Hz refresh rate. Samsung’s The Frame 2024 had Pantone-Validated art as last year’s upgrade for art geeks. This year, video game geeks get their wish: 144Hz VRR support for faster refresh rates on PS5 Pro and Xbox games. Just eye-balling it, the didn’t seem to be much lag from the nearby Wireless One Connect Box.

Its 144hz VRR refresh rate is an improvement over last year’s 120Hz (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎮 Gaming on The Frame Pro. I was able to play Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 on The Frame Pro using a PS5 Pro, and I can’t go back to the regular Frame TV. Mario Kart World on Nintendo Switch 2 and other serious 3D games, simply look fantastic with The Frame Pro’s richer contrast and higher peak brightness. This TV feels future-proofed.

Hey, you! Samsung’s art store is filled with awesome images

🛍️ Samsung’s unmatched Art Store. This is one area where Samsung leads its new rivals. It has 3,000 pieces of art and pushes seasonable updates. There are also ways to generate AI artwork and add your own photo albums. They look great on this QLED TV.

This is the remote for The Frame Pro (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🤖 Built-in AI Tools. Samsung’s new AI tools feel like an extension of what I tested in my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review.

🔍 Click to Search (similar to Google’s Circle to Search) will ID on-screen characters in real-time on some programs

🥘 Samsung Food recognizes dishes on your TV to fork you over a recipe or helps you order takeout/delivery

💬 Live Translate can generate real-time subtitles of live broadcasts in seven different languages.

📺 A Frame I can recommend. The Frame series has always been a great way to display digital art and have a pretty good TV as the centerpiece of your home. The Frame Pro balances that equation a lot better in 2025 with new TV perks: Mini LEDs, an anti-glare finish, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a Wireless One Connect Box.

The Frame Pro does carry a premium price tag (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💰 The price of art. You’re still going to pay $2,199 for the 65-inch version, and the price goes up from there. It’s $3,199 for the 75-inch Frame Pro and $4,299 for the 85-inch Frame Pro. You’ll also have to live with the fact that Samsung’s QD-OLED, while $1,100 more at 65 inches, looks like an even better TV, even if it isn’t an Art TV.

