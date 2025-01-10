(Credit: The Shortcut)

Note: We also tried to show the people behind your future favorite gadgets, something we’ll be doing more of at tech events.

The Shortcut saw it all in Las Vegas and reported on the amazing advancements in the many halls and the many hotels that make up CES. We’re spotlighting the most exciting gadgets and offering a quick digest of what’s worth buying in the future.

What’s the best TV? Best gaming device? Best smart home appliance? Well, we have 25 CES winners picked out just for you in 2025.

🥇 Best in Show: Roborock Saros Z70

Roborock’s Ruben Rodriguez accepting the top award from Matt Swider (Credit: The Shortcut)

Our top CES award always goes to a new technology that overcomes obstacles, and that’s literally what the new Roborock Saros Z70 does. This inspiring robotic vacuum cleaner has an arm that pops out from the top of the dish-shaped vacuum. It can pick up socks, underwear, trash – anything that’s under 300 grams.

We haven’t seen anything like this before in the smart home space, and we feel like it’s one step – or one arm – closer to having a Jetsons-style robot clean our rooms. We don’t have a release date or price for the Roborock Saros Z70, but at CES 2025, Roborock revealed to The Shortcut where exactly your socks go after being picked up: anywhere you designate. - Matt Swider

📺 Best TV: LG G5

The LG G5 edges out other TVs at CES 2025 to get our top TV award (Credit: The Shortcut)

The LG G5 easily looks like the best TV going into 2025. It’s three times brighter than last year’s LG G4 model – it’s the biggest brightness increase we’ve seen in any OLED TV in the past five years.

That extra brightness, paired with OLED’s innate ability to display pure blacks, gives its display jaw-dropping levels of contrast and fantastically vibrant colors. The LG G5 also trumps all other TVs with a faster 165Hz refresh rate, and it supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, making this the best gaming TV overall too. - Kevin Lee

💻 Best Laptop: Asus Zenbook A14

Asus’ Sascha Krohn accepting the top award for laptops at CES from Kevin Lee (Credit: The Shortcut)

The Asus Zenbook A14 is an unbelievably lightweight laptop at just 2.4 pounds. It’s so absurdly light you can pick it up even while pinching it between your thumb and index finger. The performance also looks good thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor inside and battery life could last up to 32 hours.

The biggest thing we love about this laptop is its low $899 starting price for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Oh, and it has a freaking OLED screen to elevate the value and quality of this Windows machine. - Kevin Lee

🪑 Best Lifestyle Gadget: Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair

Razer’s Paige Sander poses with the new Iskur V2 X gaming chair – and our award on the 2D armrest (Credit: The Shortcut)

I got to sit in the new Razer Iskur V2 X at CES 2025, and I can already tell you it offers the core features of the top-tier Razer Iskur V2 I reviewed last year and use daily. It has proper ergonomics, the same wide seat, the generous 152º recline ability and some lumbar support.

At $299, the Iskur V2 X is half the price of the more cushioned V2, only reducing some of the lumbar support, switching out 4D armrests for 2D armrests, and replacing leather and fabric for upholstered materials. That’s going to open up this gaming chair to a lot more gamers, and I’d be giving this a standing ovation if I wasn’t comfortably sitting down. - Matt Swider

Razer Iskur V2 X CES 2025 hands-on

🎮 Best Gaming: Lenovo Legion Go S

Lenovo’s Christopher Piazza shows off the new Legion Go S and Legion Go S with Stream (Credit: The Shortcut)

While we saw the vision of the original Legion Go, it didn’t quite pan out the way fans of portable gaming consoles were hoping. Luckily, Lenovo revealed the Legion Go S at CES 2025, and it’s by far one of the best products at the show.

Equipped with AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 processor, the Legion Go S sports a uniform design that’s comfortable and less clunky than its predecessor. You can choose between Windows 11 or Steam OS, which marks the first time you can get the software on a non-Steam Deck device. With its starting price of $499, it’s a compelling console that deserves your attention. - Kevin Lee

🎮 Best Gaming TV: TCL QM6K

TCL’s Rachelle Parks accepts our award in front of a giant 98-inch TV (Credit: The Shortcut)

The TCL QM6K is the closest thing to a revival of TCL’s legendary 6-series 4K TVs. Its biggest upgrade is a new Mini LED backlight system that’s 53% brighter while presenting less blooming and improved overall black levels. Gaming will also look great on this TV thanks to the display’s native 144Hz refresh rate.

TCL has also cooked up some special frame rate boosters that push the TV to 288Hz or even up to 480Hz with frame insertion. Best of all, this TV comes with a low starting price of $749 for a 50-inch model and a reasonable $999 price for a 65 incher, and it’s available to preorder now. - Kevin Lee

🥽 Best AR/VR: Xreal One Pro

Xreal’s Ralph Jodice accepts our award for Xreal’s latest glasses (Credit: The Shortcut)

We’re no strangers to Xreal, which has taken the world of AR glasses by storm, and its latest model, the Xreal One Pro, gets an award for being our favorite AR or VR experience thanks to its upgraded specs and improved displays that let in a lot less light than the older version.

It has a wider field of view without taking up more room on your head; it supports ultra-wide displays for watching movies or working; there are Bose-branded speakers on either side; and the whole package costs $599, vastly less than the more immersive (yet overkill for most) Apple Vision Pro. The Xreal One Pro seems killer for AR experiences - and we haven’t even reviewed them yet. - Max Buondonno

⚙️ Best Computing: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070

The Nvidia RTX 5070 is the best value GPU we’ve seen (Credit: The Shortcut)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 might be the most affordable graphics card Nvidia has put out in years and it’s also one of the most powerful too. For $549, you’re getting a GPU that’s on par with the flagship RTX 4090 that costs $1,600 today. It’s all thanks to Nvidia’s latest Blackwell architecture that uses AI to make DLSS 4 a better upscaling technology.

During the show, we got to play Marvel Rivals, a graphically punishing online shooter, at 240 fps with the Nvidia RTX 5070 next to another RTX 4090-powered rig that could only push 191 fps. Talk about a power jump for average PC gamer hardware. - Kevin Lee

🧠 Best AI: Nvidia ACE Autonomous Teammate

Nvidia’s Yu Jeong Sun and Dong Won Kim were pumped for their award (Credit: The Shortcut)

We’ve given Nvidia Ace awards in the past simply for creating convincing chatbot NPCs to talk to, but now Nvidia has taken its AI to new levels with AI-powered PUBG teammates.

We dove into a match of the battle royale shooter with an AI teammate that, unlike a real human player, wouldn’t abandon us, use us for bait, or hoard items for themselves. Nvidia’s Autonomous Teammates are even smart enough to strategize combat tactics, plus help you take on enemy players and drive you to locations. - Kevin Lee

🤖 Best Robot: Yarbo Modular Robot

Kathy Xuemei Zhang (Credit: The Shortcut)

Is it a lawnmower? Snowblower? Leafblower? Or a surveillance robot? The Yarbo Modular Robot is all four. That’s why, at CES 2025, which was filled with plenty of robots, Yarbo stood out due to its multi-functional capabilities. The Yarbo Core can be outfitted with various attachments to become a robot for all seasons. It has the ability to be teleoperated via a video game controller (so you can stay inside), print messages on the lawn and even perform in the new “follow mode.” - Matt Swider

💍 Best Wearable: Nova X Smart Ring

We dropped by newcomer and Singapore-based Nova for their smart ring that has a tiny screen on it (Credit: The Shortcut)

It’s not every day you see a smart ring that can outpace Oura Ring on flashy looks, but the Nova X manages to do that all thanks to Micro LED. On the side of this ring is a miniature display that can show you information like the time without needing to pull out your phone.

Besides looking incredibly cool, the ring comes with all the features you’d expect like fitness tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep tracking, and more, all without an additional subscription. This might be our first official look at the future of smart rings. - Matt Swider

👨‍🍳 Best Cooking Gadget: Brisk It! Zelos 450

Brisk It’s Christopher Huang accepts our award for best Cooking Gadget (Credit: The Shortcut)

Barbequing equipment doesn’t come cheap and isn’t always easy to use, but the Brisk It Zelos 450 is changing that with a low $399 price. It’s also packed with AI to help you get started with smoking meats, fish, and more the right way.

The AI will even tell you when to turn, spritz, or wrap your BBQ, too, so your cooking comes out right. That same AI will even generate recipes for you based on images you take of whatever ingredients you have in the fridge. - Kevin Lee

🖥️ Best Monitor: Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED

Matt Swider tests Dell’s newest monitor at a CES pre-briefing (Credit: The Shortcut)

There were a lot of monitors at CES 2025, but the one that stood out to us was the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED. The monitor measures 32 inches and sports a 4K resolution, an 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a response time of just 0.03ms.

The coolest part of the setup, however, is the AI-powered head-tracking speakers that use an infrared sensor to beam audio directly to your ears, all without letting anyone else hear it. Walk to either side of the screen and the audio goes quiet, but stay in front of it and you can have all the private phone calls you want, no headphones required. It makes this monitor feel super futuristic, which is appropriate for the biggest tech show in the world. - Max Buondonno

🔈 Best Audio: Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2

Audio-Technica has a new pair of long-lasting wireless earbuds with 65-hours of battery life (credit: Audio-Technica)

These $150 earbuds from Audio-Technica might not seem like much on the surface, but under the hood, they have some of the most impressive battery life we’ve ever seen. Called the ATH-CKS50TW2, these earbuds can last a whopping 65 hours on a full charge with the case. By themselves, they can last up to 15 hours with ANC turned on and 25 hours with it turned off, and when you need to charge them, there’s USB-C and wireless charging.

The buds come with Audio-Technica’s signature sound profile and new Magnetic Switch Technology that allows you to snap the buds together when you want to turn them off quickly, without having to find the case first. What’s more, you also get an IP55 rating and multi-point connectivity. - Max Buondonno

🏋️ Best Health Gadget: Withings BPM Vision

Withings blood pressure monitors is easier to see and use with an OLED display (Credit: The Shortcut)

I’ve tested Withings blood pressure monitors before, but the new BPM Vision offers even more accurate measurements and added ease of use via physical buttons and a larger color OLED.

I really liked the traditional look of the Withings BMP Vision and the fact that I could get through a blood pressure reading and see the results without having to boot up an app. This is meant for B2B uses, but consumers may end up taking one home from a doctor’s office in the future and Withings is working on a consumer version in the future. - Matt Swider

💻 Best Gaming Laptop: Alienware 16 Area 51

The Aliewnare 16 Area-51 is the best gaming laptop we’ve seen at CES 2025 (Credit: The Shortcut)

Alienware’s flagship Area-51 line is back and looking better than ever. This pair of 16 and 18-inch gaming notebooks features a truly otherworldly design with an almost pod-like shape and oval exhaust ports.

Even the Liquid Teal paint job looks outstanding, thanks to how it shifts between dark teal and emerald green, depending on the light. The internal specs of these machines are top-notch too, pairing Intel Core Ultra 200 HX processors with Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series GPUs. - Kevin Lee

🪞 Best beauty gadget: Samsung AI smart mirror microLED

Angela Sooyeon Yoon happliy received an award for Samsung (Credit: The Shortcut)

Beauty isn’t just in the eye of the beholder, it’s determined by an AI algorithm. That’s how it felt to test out Samsung’s inventive smart beauty mirror at CES. The mirror scanned my face and, within 30 seconds, pointed out that I had wrinkles and pinpointed them in the mirror.

It then suggested three types of creams to combat wrinkles. Samsung says its AI Skin Report doesn’t equate to health advice, but the technology behind this mirror (it becomes a mirror, microLED display and an embedded face-scanning camera) is really impressive. - Matt Swider

🐶 Best Pet Gadget: Oneisall 3L Cordless Smart Cat Feeder

Oneisall 3L is the automatic feeder you need for your furry friend (Credit: Oneisall)

If you're an on-the-go cat parent, this smart pet feeder from Oneisall is quickly going to appeal to you. This feeder can store enough food for your furry friend for 120 meals, with 10 meal settings and 12 portions per meal.

It can automatically dispense the food according to your custom schedule, and it can last up to 100 days on the battery so you don't have to plug it in. Its design is also simple enough to blend in with your home’s aesthetics, and its $70 price tag means it's accessible for many people. -Max Buondonno

🚗 Best auto tech: Honda 0

The Honda 0 Saloon’s stunning design earned a The Shortcut at CES 2025 (Credit: The Shortcut)

It’s not often that a production car looks like the space age concepts they started as, but that’s exactly what Honda has done with its new electric vehicle-line 0 Saloon and 0 SUV. The Honda 0 Saloon looks especially striking with a Lamborghini Countach front and long, almost contentious piece of glass going from the windshield to the roof and rear window.

The Honda 0 SUV is quite the looker, too, with a sporty hot hatch front from the 70s and an intense rear-hump that would make a Humvee jealous. Both EVs are slated for a 2026 production run, and we can’t wait to see the other developments Honda makes in the EV space with capacity and charging speeds. - Kevin Lee

☀️ Best Innovation: Razer Project Arielle

Paige accepts another award on behalf of her team at Razer (Credit: The Shortcut)

This was both the hottest and coolest gaming chair at CES 2025, and fully deserving of this year’s innovation award. I was able to heat the seat (think: front seat warmers in a car) and then spin up the hidden bladeless fan to quickly cool things down. Based on the popular Razer Fujin line, this mesh gaming chair has proper RGB lighting to convey hot (orange), cold (blue) and your love for Razer (green). - Matt Swider

💻 Best Concept: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

Lenovo’s Ke Shang accepts our award for the rollable ThinkBook laptop (Credit: The Shortcut)

The best part about this concept laptop from Lenovo is the fact it’s actually going to ship. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable looks like a normal 14-inch laptop when you open it (albeit a chunky one), but with the press of a button or the wave of your hand in front of the webcam, it physically expands to a 16.7-inch screen, giving you roughly 50 percent more screen real estate for multitasking, browsing the web, and more.

Plus, it’s equipped with all the latest specs, including the new Intel Core Ultra processors. While it’s certainly more expensive than most laptops of similar performance, there’s no question that this is one of the coolest laptops ever. - Max Buondonno

🏠 Best Smart Home Gadget: Reolink Duo 3 Wi-Fi

Reolink’s Ida Chen accepts our CES 2025 award (Credit: The Shortcut)

Finding a good 4K security camera at a reasonable price can be tricky, but Reolink is up for the challenge with its new Duo 3 Wi-Fi. The 16MP camera supports 4K video for extra detail and clarity when surveilling your home, a 180-degree field of view so you don’t miss a thing, motion tracking for automatically recording when something happens, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for a reliable connection all day and night. It’s also IP67 water resistant and comes with Spotlight Night Vision for improved clarity at nighttime. - Max Buondonno

🕹️ Best Throwback: Atari Gamestation Go

MyArcade’s Michael Ponce accepts our award for the Atari Gamestation Go (Credit: The Shortcut)

What if you packed every Atari system control input and 200 games into one handheld system? That’s the idea behind My Arcade’s Atari Gamestation Go, my favorite throwback CES gadget.

This $150 has all the controls you need: a paddle, track-ball and number pad. That means you can play Centipede, Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Pong… the list goes on. You’re going to have to wait until Q3 2025, according to My Arcade. Something tells me this will be a hit during the holidays with plenty of retro gamers. - Matt Swider

📦 Best app: Razer PC Remote Play

Razer PC Remote Play promises to let you stream games playing on your PC to your phone, tablet, laptop, and more (Credit: The Shortcut)

When I first saw the Razer PC Remote Play, I immediately knew who would find this new app useful: people who love the idea of the PlayStation Portal, but want to stream their PC games remotely.

At CES 2025, we were able to play Steam games a full resolution and speed due to the fact that it mirrored the experience from a Razer laptop. It’ll work with Windows 11 desktops and laptops and you can play games using an iOS or Android device (remote laptop play it coming eventually). With no subscription required, the only thing you may want to spring for is the Razer Kishi Ultra. - Matt Swider

💿 Best software: Intel Thunderbolt Share

Intel’s Lyle Warnke showed us Intel’s award winning Thunderbolt Share software (Credit: The Shortcut)

What if I told you that any laptop you had lying around could be turned into your next PC for streaming games to Twitch? That’s exactly what you can do with Intel’s new Thunderbolt Share software. It does require both your gaming PC and laptop to have Thunderbolt ports, but once connected, you can get a live 4K 120fps feed from your gaming PC and even control it through the laptop.

From there, you can stream the feed from your gaming PC through your laptop, saving all the performance of your heavy-duty rig for pure gaming power. It’s a great solution for streaming games or wired remote PCs with any Thunderbolt-enabled laptop you might have lying around. - Kevin Lee