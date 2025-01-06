Intel has been pushing AI for everyday laptops all year but today at CES it introduced its first Intel Core Ultra processor for gamers.

The processor company introduced Arrowlake-H and Arrowlake HX processors for gaming laptops and enthusiast laptops.

Intel Core Ultra 200H & 200HX SKUs (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The new Intel Core Ultra 200H or Arrowlake-H processors come with up to 16 CPU core operating at 5.4GHz, 8 GPU cores, 99TOPs of AI performance all while only using up to 45W of TDP. Meanwhile, Intel Core Ultra 200H processors offer even more power with up to 24 CPU cores operating at up to 5.5GHz, 13TOPs of AI performance, all at 55W TDP.

Intel Core Ultra 200H

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Intel Core Ultra 200H processors have notably more TOPs than the Intel Core Ultra 200HX, but not as much as the 120TOPs of Lunar Lake. Arrowlake-H processors will be able to leverage their AI horsepower for gaming with Intel’s new XMX engine and drive higher gaming frame rates.

Intel also promise up to 22% higher 1080p gaming performance when comparing the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H to the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. And with XeSS 2, Intel claims users can see up to a 3.7x higher frame rates up to 89fps compared to a native 24fps.

Intel Core Ultra 200HX

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Intel Core Ultra 200HX are all about pure brute processing power for single- and multi-core workloads. Intel’s biggest claim is it can beat an AMD Dragon Ridge chip Blender while using just 55TDP, less than half of the AMD Ryzen 7 7954HX’s TDP.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.