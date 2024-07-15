(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📈 AMD reveals Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X performance numbers

🥊 AMD promises double digit percent computing and gaming performance vs competing Intel processors

🌡️ Granite Ridge processors will run seven degrees Celsius cooler thanks to architectural improvements

⚡️ Curve Shaper unlocks minute CPU tweaking

🧠 AM5 platform upgraded with on-the-fly RAM overclocking and Memory Optimized Performance Profile

📆 AMD Ryzen 9000-series processors will be available starting July 31st

We’re finally getting a look at the first performance numbers from AMD Ryzen 9000-series desktop CPUs since they were first introduced at Computex 2024 and they look impressive.

The top-tier Ryzen 9900X will supposedly deliver 16% higher performance in Blender, a 3D computer graphics software tool, than Intel’s competing Core i9-14900K CPU. AMD also claims its CPU delivers an 11% higher PugetBench score for Photoshop and 41% rendering with Handbrake. Gamers will supposedly see some big frame rate increases by choosing the AMD Ryzen 9900X over the Intel Core i9-14900K including 13% in CyberPunk 2077, 16% in F1 2023, and 22% in Horizon Zero Dawn.

(credit: AMD)

AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X benchmarks paint a similar picture of dominating performance over the Intel Core i7 14700K. The Ryzen 7 9700X notably delivers a 31% higher frame rate in Horizon Zero Dawn while F1 2023 also runs 20% faster. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X also seems to completely trounce the Intel Core i5 14600K with a 94% higher performance in Handbrake and an 18% higher single-core GeekBench score.

Beyond delivering higher performance numbers AMD also revealed its latest desktop CPUs will run up to seven degrees Celsius cooler. AMD claims this is thanks to improved core placement, floor planning, and a 15% thermal resistance improvement architectured into the new chips.

AMD has also improved the overclocking abilities of its Granite Point CPUs with Curve Shaper Overclocking. The new overclocking feature allows users to interactively adjust the voltage frequency curve of their processor to tweak the performance of the processor as much as possible. Of course, users can still use the much simpler one-click overclocking with Precision Boost Overdrive as well.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series also adds memory overclocking to the AM5 platform. Users can overclock their computer memory on the fly. Additionally, the new Memory Optimized Performance Profile will dynamically adjust the frequency and latency of your RAM on a per DIMM basis for optimal performance.

(credit: AMD)

Although AMD’s Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs don’t feature an NPU for AI operations, the company still pushed them as the best option for AI. AMD promised its Ryzen 9900X can push 17% and 20% more tokens per second than Intel’s Core i9 14900X in Llama and Mistral, respectively.

Lastly, AMD announced a more concrete July 31st release date for its Ryzen 9000-series processors.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.