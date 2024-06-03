(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

AMD has introduced a new series of Ryzen AI 300 Series processors to power Copilot+ PCs. The new Strix Point mobile chip destined for 2024 laptops introduces a much beefier XDNA 2 NPU with 50 TOPs of AI processing power – a big step up from the 16 TOP in AMD’s previous Ryzen 8040 series. With the new NPU, AMD is promising five times the AI responsiveness than its last top-tier Ryzen 9 8945 chip.

AMD is also calling its new XNDA 2 the first Block FP16 NPU that hybridizes two different datatypes to give users the speed of Interger 8-bit combined with the accuracy of Floating Point 16-bit – and the NPU doesn’t need to quantize the data into a smaller dataset either.

On top of the NPU, this new Zen 5 CPU comes rocking 12 CPU cores and 24 threads. Graphics have also been upgraded with AMD RNDA 3.5 and up to 16 compute units.

So far AMD has only introduced two Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 features all the top specs including 12 CPU cores and 16 CUs on the GPU. The Ryzen AI 9 365 is a tiny step down with 10 cores and 12 CUs on the GPU, but it still packs the full 50 TOPs of AI processing power and hopefully that will be true of all of AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors.

AMD also took to the stage with partners including HP, Lenovo, and Asus to announce Ryzen AI 300 Series laptops will begin shipping this July.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

AMD also introduced its Granite Ridge Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors based on its Zen 5 architecture. AMD’s new flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X packs some serious power with 16 cores, 32 threads and up to 5.7GHz boost paired with 80MB of L2 and L3 cache.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

AMD’s new X870 and X870e chipset also promises users can expect PCIe 5.0 and USB 4.0 on all new motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs will be coming this July 2024.

Two new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series additions

Lastly, AMD announced two new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors for those still on the AM4 platform with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT and AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT packs in 16 cores and 32 threads with a 4.8GHz boost while the AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT has half as many cores and threads with the same 4.8GHz boost.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.