👀 Atari has teased the Gamestation Go ahead of CES 2025

🤝 The device has been made in collaboration with My Arcade

🤔 It features a dedicated numerical keyboard and some other interesting quirks

📺 It looks like you’ll be able to hook it up to your TV for a more console-style experience

Atari has released a short teaser trailer for the Gamestation Go, a portable gaming handheld made in collaboration with My Arcade. It’s the first time we’ve seen the system since it was announced over a year ago, and it’s a curious-looking device indeed.

The handheld features your typical inputs that we’re used to seeing from other gaming handhelds, such as ABXY face buttons, shoulder buttons and triggers, and a D-Pad.

However, what makes the Atari Gamestation Go different is that it features a numerical pad, one analog stick and what appears to be a standalone joystick. The handheld also has some interesting inputs, including a HDMI port, two USB-C ports on the top of the device (likely for controllers), and some rather fetching LED lighting.

The Gamestation Go handheld is clearly designed for retro gaming foremost, which admittedly makes it a rather niche device, especially when emulation is possible elsewhere. The device could include pre-installed games, though, similar to My Arcade’s Gamestation Pro, which came with 200 titles. A micro SD card slot is also visible, suggesting you can easily expand your library.

Atari has said more details about the Gamestation Go will be revealed at CES 2025, which takes place on Tuesday, January 7 to Saturday, January 11. Members of The Shortcut team will be in attendance, so hopefully we can see the device in person and find out more about the Gamestation Go’s specs.

