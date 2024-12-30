🖥️ LG UltraGear 45GX990A is a 45-inch OLED monitor you can bend

💪 Switches from being a flat screen to a 900R curved monitor

🖼️ Features a dual mode 5K 165Hz and 2K 330Hz resoluton and frame rate modes

🎮 Supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

🔌 Cutting edge DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity

LG is going big with the world’s first bendable 5K OLED gaming monitor.

The newly introduced LG UltraGear 45GX990A is a 45-inch OLED monitor that comes completely flat out of the box, but then you can pull the two sides of the monitor forward to give it a 900R curvature. It also features a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution, which gives it the same number of pixels as a 4K screen but in an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio.

On top of changing the screen’s shape, this monitor features a dual mode so it supports two frame rates and screen resolutions natively. The monitor operates typically at 5K and 165Hz, but you can increase the frame rate to 330Hz in exchange for a lower 2K resolution. Users can also switch the aspect ratio to a more traditional 16:9 widescreen picture. You can even set the picture size to be a smaller 39-, 34-, or 27-inches whenever 45-inches of screen is just too much.

The LG UltraGear 45GX990A is also Nvidia G-Sync certified and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you can enjoy smooth VRR gaming with any system you plug into this monitor. It also packs the latest HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 ports, so it is future-proofed to support any coming graphics cards.

LG also claims the newer WOLED diodes built into the LG UltraGear 45GX990A allow it to be much brighter, and we can’t wait to see it at CES and report our hands-on experience later this weekend.

LG UltraGear 45GX950A

LG also introduced the UltraGear 45GX950A, which is basically a permanently curved version of the 45GX990A detailed above.

The LG UltraGear 45GX950A still features a 45-inch curved panel with a 5K/2K resolution but with an even deeper 800R curved screen. The 45GX950A otherwise uses slightly RGWB OLED technology that promises to be more readable for regular computing tasks.

LG UltraGear 39GX90SA

Lastly, the UltraGear 39GX90SA is LG’s first smart monitor that lets you run streaming media and gaming apps right on the display without needing to connect any devices. We’ve seen other smart gaming monitors like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, so this is LG’s first smart monitor rival.

The monitor otherwise features a 39-inch OLED panel, 21:9 aspect ratio, and an 800R curvature.

LG is holding pricing and availability, but we’re sure to hear more as we see the monitors later this week at CES and we’ll be reporting more on them soon.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.