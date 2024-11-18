Image credit: LG

🎮 LG has announced its first 480Hz OLED gaming monitor

📐 The display measures 27 inches and comes with a Quad HD resolution

🖥️ It includes Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology

💰 It’s priced at $999.99 and will go on sale… eventually

LG has unveiled its first gaming monitor with an OLED panel and a snappy 480Hz refresh rate. Called the UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor GX7 (or 27GX790A), the monitor was announced in a press release as one of its most premium gaming monitors yet. It comes just as the holiday season and Black Friday approaches, all while we’re testing one of the latest ultra-powerful consoles in our PS5 Pro review.

The UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor GX7 comes with a 27-inch WOLED display with a 2560x1440 resolution. That should help keep everything looking sharp and vivid. The 0.03-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time will also help when gameplay gets intense. Meanwhile, the super-fast 480Hz refresh rate is gonna help with keeping things as smooth as butter. I almost want it for my work covering things like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, just because I want my Chrome windows to never skip a beat as I move them around the screen.

For gamers, LG includes support for both Nvidia G-Sync technology as well as AMD FreeSync. You’ll find DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 ports on the back, a headphone jack with DTS HeadphoneX support, and an anti-glare coating on the screen for a more comfortable experience. The OLED panel itself includes VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and the highest VESA ClearMR tier, which means black levels are going to be deep.

Image credit: LG

The design of the monitor is ideal for gaming setups thanks to its slim, L-shaped stand that’s easy to shove to the back of your desk against the wall. You can swivel the screen 30 degrees to the left or right, and the slim bezels will help it feel more immersive.

LG is pricing this monitor at $999.99, which is $100 less than its most noteworthy competitor, the Sony InZone M10S. That monitor ships with a few different performance modes and a variable refresh rate, which you don’t get with the GX7. That being said, for the money, LG’s screen seems pretty sweet.

There’s currently no word on when UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor GX7 sales begin, but we’ll let you know once we hear something. In the meantime, subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out on more announcements like this.